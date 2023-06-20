BENNINGTON — A Bennington judge dismissed a negotiated plea deal sentence on Tuesday morning, forcing a repeat offender to face the consequences of her actions and serve more time behind bars on violations of release conditions — all on the eve of a scheduled two-day trial in which the jury had already been seated.
Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady appeared angered as she sat on the bench for a contested sentencing hearing for Stephanie Predel, 32, of Bennington. Predel had just pleaded guilty the night before to two counts of violating her conditions of release in a plea deal with prosecutors less than 24 hours before her trial was to begin.
In exchange for her guilty plea, the state dismissed two counts — a felony of fentanyl trafficking, and misdemeanor cocaine possession — as part of the deal. It was revealed that one of the main witnesses for the state could not be located for the trial, forcing prosecutors to dismiss the felony charge in exchange for a guilty plea on the lesser violation misdemeanors.
The trouble, according to the judge, came in two parts.
First, McDonald-Cady let both the defense and the prosecution know that their last-minute deal dismissing the felony counts while a Bennington jury sat patiently waiting was ill-timed and unacceptable, in the court’s opinion.
Secondly, said McDonald-Cady, it was high time Mrs. Predel — a defendant with a long history of violating her conditions of release, and multiple felony and misdemeanor convictions dating back over 13 years due to an admitted substance-abuse illness — finally paid for her misdeeds.
“The state and the defense came to a proposed agreement yesterday of a 0-6-month sentence to serve,” McDonald-Cady said. “What that would indicate is that Mrs. Predel would be immediately released on supervision and report to probation rather than report back to prison, but there is another aspect to this in the criminal justice system. We had time dedicated to trial. That is the reason why this has got to be done before. We have a system that relies on jurors to spend their time here to hear the case. That didn’t happen.”
McDonald-Cady was referencing the fact that the court had spent the limited time it has picking and seating a jury for Predel’s trial. The judge alluded to the fact that Predel has another 20 pending cases on the docket, both felonies and misdemeanors, and that, at the pace the court can seat jurors, it would possibly take more than five years for the court to get through all of her cases. That led to some pointed words at both attorneys.
“All negotiations should be before the considerations of potentially unreliable witnesses or witnesses that may or may not come to trial,” the judge noted. “Before the jury is seated, a witness could always be subpoenaed. We have means of getting a witness here to court. If they don't come to court once we've had that issue with them, it's the police who can go out and get a witness without delaying the trial. All that must happen before jury trial. Otherwise, it has a great impact on the judicial system.”
She then turned her attention to Mrs. Predel, sitting at the defense table in leg irons and handcuffed with a sheriff close by due to her inability to make bail in a separate case.
“On November 28, 2022, the members of the Bennington Police Department executed a search warrant for suspected drug sales. Mrs. Predel was in the residence where drugs — specifically cocaine and fentanyl — were found. She was then charged with two violations. This was clearly motivated by your dependence on drugs."
Predel’s attorney, Thomas Enzor, had argued that Predel had been taken advantage of and forced to sell drugs because of her vulnerability to the threat of violence. The judge, however, alluded to Predel’s testimony that she was there to buy drugs of her own volition, not forced.
“No one was forcing her to purchase drugs,” Mcdonald-Cady said. “This was her decision. Those were her own words to this court. Those decisions have consequences.”
The judge then read from a long list of convictions and several conditions of release violations in the recent past, including failures to appear in court seven times, five DUI convictions, misdemeanor possession of narcotic drugs, violations of conditions, escapes from custody, false information to the police officer, negligent operation, and several probation violations, suspended sentences of probation that ultimately were later violated or revoked. Some cases date back to 2008.
“It’s a long history over 10 years. 37 pages of criminal history, of engaging in several violations of court conditions,” McDonald-Cady said to the defendant. “The court finds an incarceration sentence here necessary given the significance and defined history of engaging in this conduct. Ultimately, over this long history, Mrs. Predel has had opportunities to go seek out treatment. She continues to perpetuate the cycle here that she finds herself in. But those are her decisions that she needs to accept the consequences for, even if they're harsh.”
She then sentenced Predel to 2-5 months in jail on both counts, making the combined sentence 4-10-months-to serve. The proposed sentence that the parties had agreed to was for 0-6 months, allowing Predel to effectively be released and back on probation conditions.
“The court does not find that proposed sentence to be satisfactory,” the judge said. “Sending her out in the community sets her up for exactly what has already happened. It just sets her up for failure.”
It seems that Judge McDonald-Cady also had a broader picture with her sentence, one aimed at the whole community here in Bennington.
“But equally important here,” she said, “it does not send the message to the public that if you violate court-imposed conditions to release, there is punishment. And there is punishment."
The judge then addressed Predel directly once again.
“It is a hard decision here,” she said. “It’s heartbreaking. Using substance here in this community, it’s not necessarily heroin or fentanyl, but could be something else with the drug that you're using that could result in something far worse than a violation of conditions. It just might lead to your own death. These are all the real risks that are facing our community every day. You probably know better than anyone else.”
Judge McDonald-Cady then addressed both lawyers about the last minute deal.
“We need to talk about these cases. We need to determine the strengths and weaknesses of these cases. We need to determine whether you have unreliable witnesses who may be difficult to appear in court, you need to calculate that before a jury is seated. We cannot do this on the day of the jury trial. Five years to address her cases is not the way the criminal justice system is set up.”
After the hearing, Deputy State's Attorney Jared Bianchi told the Banner, “We do want to see these cases get to a point of resolution, whatever that may be. We negotiate, and we make offers in, I would say, 99 percent of cases.
"But if somebody is unwilling to accept the plea offer on the table, we can't make them do that. Sometimes, the State will offer something they feel comfortable with, but a defendant is not going to accept that, and the State might not be willing to go down to what the defendant wants. It takes a lot of negotiation.”
Predel is scheduled for a pre-trial hearing in July, with a possible August trial date for the oldest of the felony cases. She is currently held at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility in South Burlington. It is unclear whether she will be moved to start her violations sentences.