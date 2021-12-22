BENNINGTON — A Bennington judge released a defendant charged with aggravated assault with a 24/7 curfew, denying a state’s attorney’s request for the man to be held without bail for the assault, which occurred in the Staples parking lot.
John Thomas Chinnici, 36, was charged with a single count of aggravated assault in the violent beating. According to a police affidavit, the victim identified Chinnici as the person who assaulted him in the Staples parking lot on Kocher Drive. Police noted that the victim’s left eye was swollen shut, and his face was covered in blood. There was also a vertical gash on his upper lip.
The victim told police he knew his assailant and was at Staples with his brother to meet Chinnici and another male about a job. At some point in their conversation, Chinnici, along with another male, accused the victim of taking money from the second man’s sister by not finishing a painting job.
According to the affidavit, Chinnici allegedly punched the victim, knocking him to the ground. While the victim was on the ground, Chinnici and the other man allegedly kicked and punched him several times. The victim was then driven to the emergency room by his brother.
At a weight of evidence hearing on Tuesday, however, the second man, Fernando Corrales, a Bennington contractor, testified that it was the victim, not Chinnici, that started the violent encounter.
Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones, in a back-and-forth with defense attorney Richard Burgoon Jr., asked what the relevance was, as a weight of evidence hearing typically does not take into consideration any mitigating evidence, only whether the state can make its case and whether the defendant should be granted bail.
“I’m building a case, your honor,” Burgoon said. “This goes to the credibility and character of the defendant and the victim.”
In a written decision offered two days later, Corsones stated that the weight of evidence was “great,” meaning enough evidence was provided for the case to go forward.
However, the decision also allowed that the state did not prove Chinnici would be a threat to the community, and allowed him to be set free with a strict 24/7 curfew to protect the victim. Chinnici can to go to work, medical appointments, meet with his attorney and come to court hearings. Otherwise, he is relegated to his residence. Chinnici is also banned from making contact with the victim and his brother.
Chinnici has a legal history in Bennington dating back to 2003. Corsones, in his opinion, noted Chinnici had no recent run-ins with the law, and that he has strong ties to the community, a young family, a steady job and no recent history of violating court orders.
Chinnici was released from custody at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland on Wednesday.