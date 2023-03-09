BRATTLEBORO — The trial for the Florida doctor charged with the alleged road-rage murder of a Massachusetts truck driver in Rockingham in 2019 probably won't take place until next year.
Windham Superior Court Judge Katherine Hayes last week estimated that the trial wouldn't take place until the spring of 2024, given the shear amount of pre-trial work that still needs to be done.
Dr. Jozsef Piri, 51, of Naples, Fla., has pleaded not guilty to the second degree murder of Roberto Fonseca-Rivera, 44, of Boston, who was delivering produce to various southern Vermont restaurants from the Boston-based Katsiroubas Brothers.
Windham County Deputy State's Attorney Steven Brown said there are more than 100 witnesses listed at this point, and follow-up sworn interviews or depositions would take months. But he said the state had yet to receive a list of witnesses from Piri's defense team.
Brown said his office had "pared" their list down to 55 people, and he may not do depositions of all of those people. Nineteen of the witnesses are Vermont State Police officers, he said.
Brown asked the judge to set deadlines in the case for both sides.
"Substantive" motions must be filed within 60 days of the depositions, the judge ordered. She also ordered Piri's defense team to disclose to the state by March 15 the list of its potential expert witnesses.
Fonseca-Rivera was discovered in the cab of his delivery truck by the side of the road in Rockingham after he didn't return from his delivery route. Company officials located his truck via GPS, and the fact it wasn't moving, by its coordinates, led Vermont State Police to the body and to determine he had been shot in the head.
His November 2019 murder remained unsolved until December 2021, when Vermont State Police announced Piri's arrest, and outlined a detailed investigation that revealed Piri was en route to his then-home in Connecticut from his Londonderry vacation home when the shooting took place.
The investigation revealed that Piri, an immigrant from Romania, had searched for information about a fatal shooting in Vermont that day on his cellphone, even before Fonseca-Rivera's body was found and any information about the murder made public. He later deleted the search, police say. Piri is a U.S. citizen.
Piri's defense team includes Adam Hescock from the Marsicovetere and Levine Law Group in White River Junction and John Amabile, a Massachusetts attorney based in Brockton. They have disputed the prosecution's theory that Piri shot Fonseca-Rivera out the back window of his Toyota pickup truck while driving down Route 103. They have suggested there was an "alternative shooter" and suggested Fonseca-Rivera's criminal record may have played a part.
His defense attorneys have attempted to ridicule the prosecution's theory, saying Piri would have to had been an incredible marksman to successfully connect on such a shot while driving his pickup truck.
During a status conference last week, the two sides traded pointed comments in front of Hayes, with Piri watching remotely via the court's virtual system. Piri has been free since posting $250,000 bail and surrendering his extensive collection of firearms and his passports.