BENNINGTON — A judge dismissed two stalking charges against a man accused of violating a protection order when the prosecution failed to include a key document — the relief from abuse (RFA) order — into evidence.
Deputy State’s Attorney Andrew Bevaqua admitted the “oversight” right after Bennington County Judge Cortland Corsones removed the jury from the courtroom after both sides rested their case. Without the jury present, Corsones asked both sides whether “anyone was bothered that there wasn’t an RFA in evidence?”
Bevaqua asked that he be allowed to reopen the case to add the document into evidence. When defense attorney Richard Burgoon was asked by Corsones whether he had a comment or objection, Burgoon said, “The case is closed, your honor.”
Corsones then looked over at Bevaqua and shrugged. “I agree with the defense." He then declared, “All charges are dismissed,” to the stunned and silent courtroom.
The two stalking charges were based directly on the alleged violation of the relief from abuse document, so if that document was not in evidence at trial, there was ultimately no case to be had, the court found.
“I’m happy this is over,” said defendant Bruce King immediately after the surprise ending. “Now I can get on with my life.”
King then walked over to supporters in the back of the courtroom and hugged them. Outside the courtroom, the victim could be heard yelling and screaming after the dismissal. “All of this I went through, all these years, for what?” She then left the building and could be seen with her head in her hands for several minutes.
King had been charged with two counts of violating the June 2020 protection order, which included a stalking provision. The first count, aggravated stalking with a court order violation, carried a possible five-year sentence and a fine of up to $25,000. The second charge, violation of abuse prevention order, carried a possible one-year sentence and a fine of up to $5,000.
When asked for comment after the trial ended, Bevaqua said, “No comment,” then walked out of the courtroom.
The case, one of the most delayed cases due to the COVID pandemic, stemmed from an incident in July 2020 when the victim called police to report a violation of her protection order against King. The victim claimed that King and his motorcycle club followed her on multiple occasions after receiving the protection order. The prosecutor produced photos taken by the victim, from her home, allegedly of King and a group of motorcyclists parked along the block, then following the victim. The victim told the court that she felt “her life was in danger” and that “King always carried guns with him, even on his motorcycle.”
King has four previous convictions dating back to 2000 for sexual assault of a minor, including aggravated sexual assault of a minor 13-years-old or less, in New Hampshire. He is currently listed in the Vermont Sexual Offender Registry in Pownal for those four convictions.
During testimony by the victim, King never looked toward the witness stand. There were two witnesses called, a court officer who signed the protection order and the victim herself. There was a jury of eight women and six men seated. The trial took just over an hour. It was dismissed before closing arguments or the judge’s instructions.