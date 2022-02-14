BENNINGTON — An accused drug dealer who allegedly sold narcotics to a Bennington woman later found dead of an overdose has been denied release for a second time.
Christopher Main, 60, is being held without bail at the Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield on three felony counts of heroin trafficking, cocaine possession and dispensing heroin with a death resulting.
In the first motion, filed in early January, Main’s defense team argued that a community member who worked with Main in the past had given permission for him to live in his residence and was willing to supervise his daily activities.
That motion was denied by Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones because of safety concerns for the community, as that individual was away from the residence for substantial amounts of time that would have left Main unsupervised.
In a new motion filed Jan. 25, defense attorney Matthew Hart argued that Corsones' reasons for denying the first motion had become moot, because the community member who would be supervising Main is now able to be on-premises with him 24/7.
In denying the second motion, Corsones reasoned that, although there were “some factors which point toward releasing the defendant on conditions, those factors are overcome in favor of incarceration.”
Corsones listed why he chose to keep Main incarcerated, including the nature and circumstances of the charges, one that resulted in a death in September 2021, and the defendant’s long criminal history of dispensing drugs and assaultive behavior.
“The court is not convinced that conditions of release will protect the public from similar ongoing criminal activity, placing the public at immediate risk of serious harm,” Corsones wrote in his decision. “This evidence does not alter the court’s previous decision.”