BENNINGTON — A Bennington man accused of aggravated assault for allegedly holding two different weapons including a crossbow, in a confrontation with police on March 9 will be staying in jail after Judge Cortland Corsones denied his bail request.
Brendon Bruso, 21, is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a single misdemeanor count of providing false information to a law enforcement officer.
In his decision issued Wednesday, Corsones said there aren’t any places for Bruso to reside that would allow a safe environment if he was released. Bruso could reside with either his mother or the possible victim of the assault. However, the court does not find that releasing the defendant into the custody of either his mother or the victim would reasonably prevent physical violence. Also, Corsones stated that a brother of Bruso lives with his mother; Bruso has active conditions of release on another case that bars him from contacting or getting near to his brother.
“There is no reasonable prospect that he (Bruso) would be able to enter into now that would provide public protection at this time,” Corsones stated. “The State’s request to hold the defendant without bail is granted.”
Officers found a trail of blood in the area in front of Fiddlehead Gallery on Main Street early on the morning of March 9, leading 100 feet toward North Street, according to an affidavit. Officers knocked on Bruso’s door, 10 feet from where the blood trail ended.
Bruso allegedly became confrontational with the officers, cursing and yelling several times before retreating into his apartment, only to reappear with a black metal bar in his right hand as officers drew their tasers. Bruso then retreated again into his apartment, then reappeared in the doorway with a hidden object in his hand. Bruso again retreated and then appeared at a second-floor window, knocking out the screen and standing on the ledge outside the window.
While Bruso was on the ledge, police obtained video surveillance of the street from earlier that morning. They saw someone matching Bruso’s description arguing with someone, then scuffling with the person under a streetlight. The victim slightly slumped over and walked northbound, the same direction as the blood trail. As officers reviewed the video in their vehicle, one of the officers noticed Bruso had returned to his doorway and was holding a crossbow.
Bruso was then placed under arrest.
He faces up to 11 years and a possible $11,000 fine if convicted on all three counts. He is being held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland as he awaits trial.