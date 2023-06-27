BENNINGTON — A Bennington judge denied bail for a 19-year-old defendant charged with attempted murder in a bizarre shooting at the “desert,” a wooded area behind Henry’s Market in Bennington.
Arron O’Shea pleaded not guilty to two felony counts — attempted murder, and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — for the June 10 incident. At his weight of evidence hearing last Thursday, defense lawyer Thomas Enzor asked the judge to consider bail or a release on curfew in the case. Enzor argued O’Shea has no criminal record, grew up locally, and has close family ties in Bennington, including O’Shea’s mother, who testified on his behalf.
Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady, in a written decision released Tuesday, denied the bail request on several key factors, including public safety, the seriousness of the crime, the “extremely violent” nature of the shooting, the “unstructured nature” of his residence, and a finding that O’Shea’s mother, who testified she would act as his guardian, would not voluntarily call the police to report any violations of court-imposed conditions or release. McDonald-Cady supported her finding by repeating the mother’s own statements at the hearing — that she doesn’t like or trust cops, as well as her reluctance on the stand to admit that the 9mm Taurus handgun allegedly used in the crime came from her home.
At first, under questioning by Enzor, Ms. O’Shea denied knowledge of the gun or where it came from. However, under cross-examination by prosecutor Alexander Burke, and after he reminded O’Shea that she was under oath, she changed her story and admitted the loaded gun resided on the top of her refrigerator and was owned by Arron’s father.
“Defendant was able to access alcohol despite being under the legal age of 21,” McDonald-Cady said in the written statement, “was unemployed, was out in Bennington at 3 AM, and took the Taurus 9mm firearm that was left unsecured on top of the refrigerator by Ms. O’Shea in her residence. The court finds that if the defendant returned to this residence, even under a curfew, the environment would not change, and it would continue to be an unstructured residence that would place the public at risk of harm.”
She then granted the state’s request to hold Arron O’Shea without bail for now or until the case is resolved.
According to court affidavits, several of which came from eyewitnesses and the victim in the shooting, O’Shea and two other individuals were walking in “the desert,” a densely-wooded area behind Henry’s Market off of Fillmore Street in Bennington, when O’Shea allegedly pulled out a Taurus 9 mm handgun and started shooting at the victim, who was known to the shooter. Numerous shots followed, with one coming within inches of the victim’s head. One of the rounds hit the victim, passing through his arm and fracturing his wrist. He was rushed to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, then transported to the Albany Medical Center for his gunshot wound.
Several witnesses came forward, including the victim and nearby neighbors who heard the gunshots and spoke with police. The third individual involved, Connor Allen, 20, was also arrested on a charge of accessory after the fact. When stopped nearby by police, O’Shea had a 9mm magazine in his front pocket and allegedly admitted that he’d had a gun on him because he was going to a party on Pleasant Street and didn’t want to “go walk around town without no gun.”
O’Shea allegedly tried to toss the bag he was carrying away from police when he was arrested. A search warrant revealed a Taurus 9 mm handgun registered to Jeremy Johnson, O’Shea’s father. Police also recovered several 9 mm shell casings near where the shooting occurred.
O’Shea faces a maximum of life imprisonment, with a presumptive 20-year minimum, if found guilty. He faces an additional 15 years maximum on aggravated assault with a weapon charge. He is currently being held at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland as he awaits trial.