BENNINGTON — The fate of a 5-year-old Siberian husky was settled Monday when a Bennington judge, deciding whether the canine would be forfeited for adoption or released back to the owner, posted her written decision to permanently remove the dog from the owner’s care and allow it to be adopted.
Bennington Superior Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady also granted the Second Chance Animal Center in Arlington costs associated with the dog’s care totaling over $16,000.
McDonald-Cady posted her decision early Monday afternoon, forcing the owner – Allan Washburn – to permanently forfeit the dog and pay the restitution. She found that the Siberian husky, named Chad, was neglected and treated with cruelty after it was left in a hot car full of trash and miscellaneous belongings twice — in April and June 2022 — with just one window rolled down two inches and without any water, food, or room to move.
Washburn, 82, of Gale Ferry, Conn., is currently facing a year in prison and a fine on each of two counts of animal cruelty after police found the dog inside Washburn’s car in the parking lot at the Bennington Walmart two separate times last spring.
In April 2022, after being alerted by several women to a dog inside a parked car with no air conditioning, police approached the vehicle to find Chad sitting in the car surrounded by the stench of rotting garbage. According to the affidavit, the dog did not seem to be in “major distress” at the time, so police allowed Washburn to drive off after witnessing the dog drinking milk.
That June, police found Washburn’s 2002 Saturn vehicle filled with several possessions and, according to a police affidavit, “piled with trash.” The internal temperature inside the car was estimated to be 109 degrees. Washburn was estimated to be in Walmart for an hour. The dog was found “panting, with no water, curled on the vehicle’s passenger seat and lying on top of piles of trash, old meat, spoiled milk, and expired fruit.”
Washburn testified at a hearing in July that he inherited the dog after his brother died about three years ago. He told the judge he spends a great deal of time driving from his home in Connecticut to a large property he owns in Shaftsbury in the small Saturn with Chad in the front seat.
“We are together all the time,” Washburn testified, sometimes becoming emotional. “I take good care of him.”
Washburn also testified that he sometimes sleeps in the vehicle with his dog in the back of Walmart. He countered police testimony that he was in Walmart for an hour, saying he was in Walmart for just 20 minutes before being confronted by police. Washburn also testified that he did not remember any other times he left the dog alone and that the dog gets regular visits to a named veterinarian in Pownal.
However, during cross-examination by prosecutor Andrew Bevacqua, Washburn admitted leaving the dog alone in the packed vehicle on at least three different occasions, including last June 2022. He was also confronted by documentation that the veterinarian Washburn claimed to visit with Chad had no record of the dog ever being treated or examined in Pownal.
In her written decision, McDonald-Cady methodically listed several infractions, including how Washburn subjected the Siberian husky to “cruelty in that he deprived the animal of adequate food, water, shelter, and transported the animal in an overcrowded vehicle."
“The Defendant routinely transported Chad in his Saturn car filled with trash, spoiled food, and random objects up past the windows with no room for a person to sit except for the driver’s seat,” McDonald-Cady wrote. “Chad was forced to sit on the passenger seat on top of the trash and Defendant’s random belongings, which were piled so high that the dog’s entire body could be viewed from just looking at the outside of the car. As a result of the state of the Defendant’s car, the dog was unable to move about inside or stand up.”
The written decision ends with an order for the forfeiture of Washburn’s dog to the Second Chance Animal Center, where he will eventually be adopted. It then ordered Washburn to pay Second Chance $16,833.77 for the reasonable care of Chad since June 2022, when he was initially seized.
“It's the state's position that this is the outcome that's best for Chad,” State’s Attorney Erica Marthage said after the decision was handed down. “That was the driving concern for all of this from the very beginning. I think, however, it also highlights other important social issues of housing and various services that should be available to someone like Mr. Washburn.”
A court-ordered evaluation of Washburn is part of the court record.
Marthage, referring to economic or mental health issues, said that over the last 20 years, some of the most significant cases of pervasive neglect of animals occurs when people genuinely love and want the companionship of that animal, but can't provide it.
“Overwhelmingly, they're not able to meet their own basic needs. But they want to have a pet. And, it's hard, because people are affected by poverty and other things. And it's very hard for them to take care of themselves. It’s not because it's a willful mistake, misinformation, or willful neglect. It's the inability to make those kinds of rational decisions about another living being.”
Washburn still faces pending criminal animal cruelty charges in Bennington. A hearing in the case is scheduled for October. Attempts to reach Washburn for comment were unsuccessful.