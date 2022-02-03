BENNINGTON — Peter Hirzel, a teacher charged with repeated sexual assault of one of his former students under age 16, remains in prison. At least for now.
Hirzel, 60, is being held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland on the felony charge of repeated aggravated sexual assault of one of his former students at the Pine Cobble School in Williamstown, Mass., where he taught middle-school math until March of last year.
It is alleged that Hirzel had sexual contact with the underaged victim on numerous occasions at his Pownal residence between March and December 2021.
Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones on Thursday ruled that the “weight of evidence” in the case was “great,” allowing the case to move forward. Hirzel’s defense attorney, David Silver, did not challenge that issue.
Instead, he moved forward with supportive testimony from two witnesses — the defendant’s sister and his ex-wife — in an attempt to convince the judge to release Hirzel to his residence with a possible 24/7 curfew and $100,000 bail.
Silver argued that Hirzel had no prior criminal convictions, was the father of two children and had a long teaching history without any incidents. In addition, he said, Hirzel had no prior violent history, posing zero flight risk from prosecution or danger to the community.
Corsones took the matter under advisement, telling the courtroom he would issue a written decision “as soon as possible.”
Hirzel faces imprisonment of between 25 years and life behind bars and a $50,000 fine if convicted.