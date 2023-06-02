BENNINGTON — A Bennington judge who initially showed leniency to a convicted felon sent a strong message that enough is enough by rescinding his probation and sending the convict back to prison to complete his original sentence.
Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady dismissed a state request last November to send Aaron Morris, 38, of Clarksburg, Massachusetts, back to jail after several violations of probation. At the time, McDonald-Cady was persuaded by both Morris and his attorney, Thomas Enzor, that the reason he couldn’t make several meetings and obligations with his parole officer was that he didn’t have the resources available to get to those meetings. The judge granted him leniency, allowing Morris to stay on probation in the hopes that he would be able to meet his obligations if given one more chance.
Even at Friday’s hearing, McDonald-Cady seemed to seek an explanation or a valid reason. At one point, the judge asked Morris if he wanted to explain why he was violating his probation, and he took that opportunity.
“Your Honor,” Morris said. “It looks like I didn’t try all the things this time, but I did try. It’s just a lack of resources. I’m not from the area. It’s very hard for me to come. I have to walk to make my appointments. I understand that’s my responsibility. That’s my fault. I’ve been trying. It’s hard not being from this area and having absolutely no resources. I was scrambling to achieve all that, and I guess I got overwhelmed and made mistakes. I tried my best to do everything I could, but I guess with the lack of resources, I fell short. I’m doing everything I can to try to better myself. It was just so hard, the lack of resources.”
McDonald-Cady’s patience and goodwill seemed to evaporate quickly.
“This court gave you the opportunity to demonstrate the rewards of probation,” she told Morris. “I allowed a continuation of probation to give you that opportunity. Then, only nine days later, there’s a violation of probation for the same conduct as then, not meeting with your probation officer’s directive and not complying with GPS. From the court’s perspective, those are conditions that you have control over, that are not dependent on resources that would require you to have a car or a home. If you have to be here, you walk to meet probation. That’s what you need to do. Despite that, what you admitted to in November is that you didn’t comply.”
She said, “Mr. Morris, I find all your reasons here sincere. I found it sincere back in November. If you recall, at the time, I thought your previous violations of probation were much further in the past, in August 2010 and then in 2012, with a probationary sentence. But if you also recall, that there was an updated criminal record check and that you’ve actually been convicted of a felony drug case in Massachusetts as recent as 2020.
“I did not take that into consideration. But despite that, I allowed a continuation of probation to give you that opportunity,” the judge said. “Meeting with a probation officer, and staying where you are supposed to be, are things that you definitely have control over. You made choices that resulted in a violation of probation. This was just nine days after a contended hearing, allowing you to stay on probation. To me, that’s really significant. If that doesn’t work, everything else falls apart.”
Morris originally agreed to plead guilty to an assault and robbery with a weapon at the Buck Stop in Bennington in July 2021. He originally faced one to 15 years behind bars if convicted in a trial. He took the plea deal for three to six years, split to serve for seven months, with credit for time already done, which exceeded that timeframe. That meant Morris could walk free after the plea and, if he adhered to the conditions of his parole, would stay a free man. That didn’t happen.
Related, a second individual pleaded guilty in that assault and robbery incident. Grant Bentley was also released but now is being held without bail on charges related to a hit and run of an elderly woman at Walmart in 2022. That case is slowly working its way through the court system.
“The consequences of not meeting probation requirements were explained at the time of sentencing,” the judge went on to say Friday in the Morris case. “That potentially meant that a court could impose the underlying sentence. That’s what’s hanging over your head. That’s what you’re walking into when you plead guilty, eyes open to what it means if you can’t comply.”
The judge then sentenced Morris to the original underlying sentence agreed to in his plea deal with prosecutors, three to six years with credit for any time served. But she wasn’t finished, not by a long shot.
“This is a significant conviction here, assault and robbery. You’re convicted of a felony offense of violence. The court finds that you’ve demonstrated the inability to be successful on probation, which places the public at risk, and puts you at risk. That’s the reason why the court is granting the revocation here,” she said. “This is not how the court was hoping it would end here. But it is a compelling reason why it should be the decision.”
Morris was then taken back into custody by Sherriff’s deputies. He is serving his time at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland, where he will be incarcerated at least until his minimum sentence is done or until Corrections deems to release him sometime before six years.