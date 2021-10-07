“I should say that I’m not a historian,” says Anthony Marro right off the bat. “I spent my life as a newspaperman, so this isn’t a comprehensive history, but I do know a good story when I see one, and there are a lot of interesting ones here.”
Marro, the author of the just-released book, “Bennington in World War II” (History Press, 2021), tells the story of Bennington’s part in the great war, using words and photos to paint some of the astonishing histories behind the men and women who served our country during World War II. Mostly, he tells the stories of regular Vermonters who found themselves in extraordinary circumstances, some the middle of some of the greatest battles in United States history.
Marro got the idea for the book after volunteering at the Bennington Museum over a decade ago, digitizing old photographs of World War II soldiers for the museum’s archive. Soon after, he discovered “Letters from Home,” a weekly series of articles that ran in the Bennington Banner during the war years, highlighting real news and tidbits about soldiers and their families from Bennington.
He went on to co-write a semi-fictional play titled “How Bennington Goes to War” that ran at the Oldcastle Theater, loosely based on the many letters appearing in the Banner’s weekly column. From there, he took a series of oral history transcripts of interviews with World War II veterans from the historical society and combined those with interviews he did on his own of people who were still alive. Then he sat down to write.
“COVID shut everything down, and I wasn’t doing anything else, so I decided to write it right then,” he said.
Marro built the book around those people who told their own stories. “I built the book around those oral histories from the historical society. There were people from Bennington in almost every major battle during the war. I wanted to tell those histories. I supplemented what I had by the Banner articles and some of those live interviews I did. By no means is it a comprehensive history, but a sampling of some of those Bennington residents that had a compelling story to tell.”
One of those extraordinary people Marro writes about is Gedeon LaCroix. LaCroix lives in Arlington and, at almost 97, still remembers some of those moments that made history.
“I saw both flag-raisings at Iwo Jima,” he says. “I was part of the Twenty-First Regiment of the Third Marine Division, in a foxhole when I saw the flags go up. I said to my buddy, Bob LaPorte, who was in the foxhole with me, “Well, there goes old glory. They’ll report it back in the states, and everyone will think the island has been secured.”
In fact, the fighting lasted for 31 more days,. Of the 22,260 Japanese on the island, 21,844 were killed or committed suicide. American casualties were over 26,000. Both LaCroix and his buddy LaPorte were wounded in the fighting. LaCroix was bandaged up and sent back into the action. He went on the earn a Purple Heart and just might be the last soldier alive to have witnessed those flags being unfurled.
The story of Gedeon LaCroix is just one of many Bennington residents who fought and witnessed history so far from home. Another is Margaret Lillie, of the Navy’s WAVES program (Women Accepted for Voluntary Emergency Service.) Lillie, who currently resides at the Veteran’s home in Bennington, served in Europe until after the war, later becoming one of the first female lawyers in Vermont, a judge, then eventually Bennington County State’s Attorney.
And then there’s Larry Powers, who served aboard a B-24 bomber that liberated a POW prison camp behind German lines, then came home to run the Power’s Market in North Bennington.
Marro refers to himself as a child of Route 7.
“I was born in Middlebury, grew up in Rutland, went to UVM in Burlington, and now I live in Bennington.” He started his career at the Rutland Herald as a statehouse reporter in Montpelier. He later attended the Journalism School at Columbia University, becoming a reporter at Long Island Newsday upon graduation, working on the investigations team, and eventually covering politics in Washington DC, where he was part of a team of reporters that won a Pulitzer Prize. He then worked for Newsweek and later for the NY Times. In 1981 he became managing editor at Newsday and then editor, where his paper went on to win 12 more Pulitzer Prizes.
“We always desired to come back to Vermont,” Marro says. “We even purchased the Old Bennington Schoolhouse on West Road with the intentions of making it our permanent home. But after living in New York City and other big cities for over 40 years, we weren’t entirely ready to come back.”
Marro and his wife now split their time alternating weeks between Providence, R.I., and here in Bennington, purchasing a pair of newly restored apartments — one for his office, and one for a residence — in the historic Putnam Building.
When asked why he chose to write about World War II, Marro brings up something familiar with members of “The Greatest Generation.”
“I was born during the war, and I’ve always found it interesting how no one really wanted to talk much about it,” he said. “My father spent almost five years in the army during the war, and the only war story he ever told us was, ‘I dug the deepest foxhole ever dug on Okinawa.’ That was it. Most people I ran into that served in the war were the same. Then, when Tom Brokaw did his Greatest Generation book, all of a sudden, a lot of people started talking about it.
“I knew I wanted to tell these stories, of who these people were, these faces in the photographs, and where they’d been. It became like any other reporting project I’ve had. When COVID hit, and I knew we’d be locked up for a while, it was a perfect time. This book is the result.”
When asked if he thought Bennington made a difference in the war, Marro pauses for a moment, then with a smile, says, “I’m not sure about that, but I do know the war made a difference on Bennington. Many people who might never have gone to college wound up going on the GI bill. It made a difference in that there was a common purpose. Everyone worked together to donate blood, organize scrap drives, all those things to help the war effort. It seemed everyone had a family member or friend in the war. I think it’s important to tell this generation of young people that there was a time in this country when there was a shared commitment, regardless of which political party you belonged to. There was a shared sense of purpose. It’s important to remind people of that.”