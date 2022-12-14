BENNINGTON — Joseph Krawczyk Jr., a former state representative from Bennington and a longtime Select Board member, has died after a long illness, friends said Tuesday.
His obituary is expected to appear in Friday’s Banner. Mahar Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
In addition to serving four terms in the Vermont House through 2010, Krawczyk, 74, also was a former president of the Vermont Veterans’ Home board of trustees and a decorated Vietnam War veteran.
He was wounded twice in the war, receiving two Purple Heart medals, a Silver Star and four Bronze Star medals. He retired from the Army in 1994 with the rank of colonel.
Krawczyk served four terms on the Bennington Select Board, including a stint as chairman, before declining to run for another term in 2014.
“I considered Joe a good friend,” said longtime Bennington Town Manager Stuart Hurd on Wednesday, who added that he was sad to hear of Krawczyk’s passing. Hurd said when Krawczyk was newly elected to the Select Board, he supported the town running under a mayoral structure, but later told Hurd he had changed his mind. “He turned out to be a really great supporter of town staff, also obviously a believer in Bennington, both as a representative and a Select Board member.”