BENNINGTON – Local business owner and former Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce president Jonah Spivak has been hired for the new town position of communications coordinator.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Spivak, 53, will begin work on Sept. 20.
In a statement, Hurd said the town was pleased to hire Spivak for the role. He noted Spivak is "no stranger to Bennington and the community" as a business owner. Spivak has owned and operated the Spectrum Design graphic arts and website development studio for 20 years, and co-owns Hawkins House with his wife, Elizabeth Ganger.
“I’m very humbled and honored to be chosen for this new position,” Spivak said. “Coming from the business world, I believe it is essential that I demonstrate to our citizens a good return on their investment, and I believe my combination of skills is well suited for this work.”
Hurd noted that Spivak also served on the area Chamber of Commerce board for more than 15 years, including as board president; and served on the board of the Better Bennington Corporation, including a term as president.
Spivak currently is on the board of the Green Mountain Community Network, the transportation service provider for the region. He was recently appointed to the 250th Anniversary Celebration Commission, which is coordinating events surrounding the 250th anniversary of the Battle of Bennington in 1777.
Spivak's work experience, Hurd said, includes more than 25 years in the areas of graphic arts, website development, branding, marketing, and communications.
The position will pay $60,000 annually, along with the normal package of insurance and other benefits for town employees, Hurd said.
NEW POSITION
The Select Board in May approved the creation of the position of communications coordinator for the town.
The decision was driven, Hurd said, “by a long-recognized need to improve communications between the town, its departments, and the community for the purpose of improving transparency and access to information. The position includes responsibility for the maintenance and improvement of the town websites, social media presence, and development of press releases, advertisements, brochures, newsletters, posters, flyers, and various electronic communications.”
Additionally, Spivak will be responsible for handling Freedom of Information Act requests for public records and working to better coordinate the release of information across all town departments.
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins could not be reached for comment.
However, she said in May, “The communications position is a result of a need to overhaul/upgrade our website and have a more consistent ability to share out information and answer questions, including FOIA [Freedom of Information Act] requests.”
OTHER TASKS
According to the job posting seeking applicants, the communications coordinator will work cooperatively with town departments “to facilitate internal and external communications,” and assist in the creation of a new town website, “including police, permitting, town clerk and others and provide updates to all town websites, including regular public notices.”
The coordinator also will “serve as an editorial professional capable of writing and editing copy for myriad projects including news releases, advertisements, brochures, newsletters, posters, flyers, social media posts, webpages, and electronic communications.”
The coordinator will write “formal press releases for the town and, with final approval from the town manager or his/her designee, submit to media as directed.”
The coordinator also will create regular social media postings for all town departments, assist the public by providing general information about the town, and “keep all media outlets up to date on municipal happenings,” as well as take photos for publicity purposes as necessary.
In addition, the coordinator will organize and attend various municipal activities and events as assigned, assist town department heads will creation of presentation materials as needed, assist department heads with computer hardware and network issues, and facilitate in the development and distribution of municipal forms.