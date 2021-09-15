BENNINGTON — The Walloomsac River Pet walk will take place Saturday.
At 10 a.m., pet owners and pets begin the walk at the People’s Park on Depot Street, between Main and River streets Look for the orange flag.
At 10:45 a.m., the walk continues to St. Peter’s Episcopal Church at 200 Pleasant St. for a blessing on the animals. Free St. Francis medallions are available for pets.
From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the walk continues to the Bennington Food Truck Festival downtown. Doggie ice cream will be one of the featured foods.
The Walloomsac Pathway Walks are sponsored by the Interfaith Council of Greater Bennington.