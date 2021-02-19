Hello,
I'm Kevin Moran, executive editor of the Bennington Banner, Brattleboro Reformer and Manchester Journal, and I'm inviting you to join us for a free Zoom webinar this Monday (Feb. 22) at noon — "Vermont's data breach and you: Protecting your personal identity" — as we discuss the recent Vermont data breach with the state's top officials and experts on the situation.
Brought to you by the Bennington Banner, Brattleboro Reformer and Manchester Journal, our Vermont news editor, Greg Sukiennik, leads a discussion about protecting your personal identity following the Form 1099 errant mailing, with Mike Harrington, commissioner of the Vermont Department of Labor; Lisa Jensen, assistant director, Consumer Assistance Program, Vermont Attorney General's office/University of Vermont; and Elliott Greenblott, Fraud Watch coordinator, Vermont AARP.
Register here: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4MuJr5RvSMy5oMEhjnw5UQ
We look forward to bringing you this timely program. Please join us.
Kevin Moran