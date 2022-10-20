WINOOSKI — The major party candidates for lieutenant governor highlighted their significant policy differences in a debate on Vermont Public on Thursday.
During the session, moderated by “Vermont Edition” co-host Connor Cyrus, Republican State Sen. Joe Benning and former Progressive/Democrat Lt. Governor David Zuckerman appealed to voters and laid out their plans for the office, which is vacant as current Lt. Gov. Molly Gray chose unsuccessfully to run for Congress.
Benning, a defense attorney from Lyndonville, said he’d be a partner for fellow Republican Gov. Phil Scott’s efforts to make Vermont more affordable, and serve as an ambassador for the state.
“We have a great working relationship ... I intend to encourage as much of that cooperation as possible, especially at a time when state government is about to take a serious hit on federal dollars,” he said.
Zuckerman, a farmer from Hinesburg, said he’d advocate for more policies to address climate change and affordability, and serve as a resource for Vermonters reaching out to state government.
“I think our biggest issue is affordable housing and child care,” Zuckerman said. He said new Vermonters recognize the state for its natural beauty and how it handled COVID but “the question is can they afford to live here. Folks try to move here and they can’t find housing.”
On a question about housing, Zuckerman said he had advocated for a rooms tax that would have raised millions of dollars for housing, and would also support adjusting the tax code so second homeowners don’t pay less than full-time residents. The state needs revenue to support housing because federal COVID relief funds will eventually run out, he said.
Benning was critical of the proposal, saying the state doesn’t need a new bureaucracy and permanent revenue stream. Rather, the state should use the federal funds it already has in reserve to build housing.
“We have just set aside a substantial chunk of money ... for the specific purpose of getting homes built,” Benning said. “The problem is we don’t have laborers and contractors ready to swing hammers.”
During their opportunity to ask each other questions, Zuckerman asked Benning about his no vote on H.57, a reproductive rights bill in 2019. Benning, who voted in favor of the reproductive rights amendment on this year’s ballot, said he could not support language in the original bill declaring that “A fertilized egg, embryo, or fetus shall not have independent rights under Vermont law.” A compromise version of the bill that became law did not include that language.
“Proposition 5 is a mirror of the balancing test of Roe v Wade. That’s why I supported it,” he said. “H. 57 was a bold statement that was not really necessary for anybody. For some reason or other the proponents had to have it.”
Zuckerman also asked Benning about a number of “no” votes he cast in the Senate, including raising the minimum wage, restricting firearms at hospitals, and establishing a statewide rental registry. Benning replied that he’d explained his position on each of those votes on the Senate floor.
“I think I’m in sync with the current governor. Each of those things have run afoul of the constitution or were too expensive for the state to take on,” he said. “We could get into discussions of nuances … it’s unfair to paint me as someone who simply says no.”
Benning asked Zuckerman if he had an estimated cost of starting up initiatives he supports, including universal healthcare, affordable housing, and subsidies for child care access. “I understand the argument these things will save us money but they also require a startup cost,” Benning said.
“I often hear we can’t, not we can,” Zuckerman said. “These are ideas and concepts we need to pursue to make Vermont affordable in the long term and a good place to live”
The universal care proposal championed, and then abandoned, by former Gov. Peter Shumlin bit off more than it could chew, he said. “We can save money by moving towards a universal system just as businesses can self-insure .. Vermonters are already paying out the nose for the healthcare they’re getting. We can save money and do it better.”
As for expanding child care, “The payback on that will be tremendous for Vermonters,” Zuckerman said. “Without child care we are holding many parents back from economic opportunity, primarily women.”
The position of lieutenant governor is largely ceremonial: In addition to stepping in if the governor cannot serve, Vermont’s lieutenant governor serves on the Senate Committee on Committees, presides over the Senate, and votes in case of ties. That person also becomes governor if the governor dies or is unable to serve.
But when asked by Cyrus if the position ought to be eliminated to save money, both candidates defended its value. It was one of the few moments during the hour-long debate when they agreed.
“I think the founders of this state did a very good thing in establishing the government we have,” Benning said.
“The lieutenant governor has an incredible opportunity to work with Vermonters,” Zuckerman said. “I had numerous people reach out to me in the two years I was lieutenant governor … it’s an important role.”
The debate took place despite the fact Zuckerman announced early Thursday that he had tested positive for the COVID virus. He took part by Zoom, while Benning was in Vermont Public’s studios in Winooski.