BENNINGTON -- Southwestern Vermont Medical Center (SVMC) recently bestowed honors on two members of its nursing team. Jim Follett, RN was awarded the organization’s June DAISY award while Adam Mann, LNA, received the PETAL award.
According to Pamela Duchene, PhD, APRN, SVMC’s chief nursing officer and vice president for Patient Care Services, both awards are part of a national merit-based recognition program that recognizes individuals based on nominations submitted by patients, families, physicians, and colleagues.
A member of SVMC’s emergency department nursing team, Follett received two nominations that recognized the compassion and concern he showed for both patients and their families during a stressful time.
One of the patients noted, “My nurse made me feel comfortable and cared for immediately. His level of consideration for his patients is beyond helpful and his medical knowledge is extensive. I was so incredibly grateful for him …”
“Jim is a talented and compassionate nurse," Duchene said. "He creates a caring experience that truly makes a difference during stressful emergency visits.”
A graduate of Vermont Technical College, Follett began his healthcare career at Brattleboro Retreat before joining SVMC at the Deerfield Valley campus. He later joined the MedSurg team at the hospital and is now a valued member of the Emergency Department.
Upon learning of the DAISY award, Follett said, “What makes this award so special is that it comes from the patient’s experience. I feel very honored to receive this award”
Adam Mann, LNA, is the winner of the PETAL Award, which stands for Performing Exceptional Tasks and Affirming Lives. Mann was recognized for his exceptional demonstration of teamwork and empathy during a rapid response call. A grateful patient noted that Adam's calming presence and critical assessment of an unfolding situation was reassuring to the patient as well as his co-workers.
“Adam has an amazing way of making all patients feel comfortable," Duchene said. "He provides the support needed for patients and does a terrific job of showing initiative in prioritizing during difficult clinical situations, such as the one included in his nomination for the PETAL award.”
Honored to receive the award, Mann said, “The award says a lot about the culture at SVMC. The organization has many individuals that serve as great role models, each having their own attributes that help serve our patients. I think the award is about, doing your best, being a role model, and helping others learn.”
Mann joined SVMC in 2018 as a Patient Safety Associate. He subsequently earned his LNA and works in the MedSurg unit while pursuing his LPN through Vermont University.
Nominations for both the DAISY and PETAL awards are blinded, so that they are anonymous before being reviewed by a selection committee. One nurse is then chosen for each award, which are presented on a regular basis, usually bi-monthly or quarterly.