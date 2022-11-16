BENNINGTON – Jensen’s Restaurant owner Amy Jensen says she has bittersweet feelings about the pending closure of the landmark Bennington eatery on Dec. 11.
Jensen made the announcement in a recent Facebook post, citing the struggles of operating a restaurant during the pandemic — including supply issues, staffing shortages and inflation.
She also thanked and praised her restaurant staff and said she hoped to leave some “fond memories behind to many.”
That last immediately proved a wild understatement. Expressions of sadness — and also of warm gratitude for what the Jensen family has maintained over the decades — flooded social media after Jensen, with a “heavy heart,” posted her statement.
LOTS OF MEMORIES
She said during an interview this week that she is sad the business her parents Chuck and Ann Jensen began 62 years ago will close, but she also is pleased with what she's accomplished and that her dedicated staff members have found new jobs but will remain until the closing.
“It is bittersweet,” she said. “You know there are a lot of memories here, my growing up years, but unfortunately my dad and I were supposed to be a team, and then he passed away.”
More than a decade later, she said managing the operation in a difficult economic climate “is too much.”
‘STAY TUNED’
“I’m going to take some time off,” Jensen said. “I am going to sleep peacefully. And then — it’s not the industry I don’t enjoy; I love the industry and ... Well, stay tuned. I have some things in my mind.”
Jensen said there’s a chance her brother, Mark Jensen, a chef who has worked in the restaurant business in Kentucky and is moving back to Bennington, will consider a new business venture.
“He and I might collaborate on something, after a little bit of R and R,” Jensen said, adding, “There is a lot of opportunity.”
SALE PENDING
Jensen confirmed that the property at 332 North St. is under a sale contract to a “non-restaurant,” but she didn’t want to say more than that prior to the closing.
According to sources, the potential buyer is a financial institution, but principals in the proposed sale could not be reached for comment.
Efforts to sell the restaurant to someone who would carry on the business proved unsuccessful, Jensen said, in part because it is difficult during the pandemic to start a new restaurant and secure the necessary financing from lenders.
EARLY DAYS
Jensen’s, a classic family-run eatery, has roots in Bennington dating back to the early 1960s.
The family opened an A&W restaurant in 1961 on North Bennington Road, but that closed when the site was required for the construction of “new” four-lane Route 7 during the 1970s.
The business reopened in 1971 in the building on North Street — constructed with a then-new A&W building design that included more indoor seating, as opposed to car-side service. The business later became known as Jensen’s Restaurant and offered a more extensive menu.
RETURNED TO HELP
Earlier in the 2000s, Jensen had moved to California but she returned to assist her father in the restaurant after her mother had became ill.
“My dad and I were to be a team; that was short lived after his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer,” Jensen said in her Facebook post about the closing. “We lost him in 2011. I chose to continue this journey. I couldn’t let the restaurant close, knowing it wasn’t at its full potential. I couldn’t let his 50-plus years of blood, sweat and tears just end.”
Jensen said this week she believes she has kept her promise to help her father.
“I feel I fulfilled my daughterly duties and accomplished what I wanted to accomplish,” she said. “I think we are going to leave on a high note, and I am seeing people, and everybody is just saying ‘thank you,’ ‘thank you.’ So it is really going to be a nice close."
STAFF IN DEMAND
Jensen said she’s not surprised that her 22 staff members were in demand. She said everyone at the restaurant has experience and is cross-trained in multiple areas of the business.
One of the many area residents expressing sadness that the Bennington institution was closing was Sen. Brian Campion, D-Bennington, who lauded the Jensen’s staff.
“Jensen’s such a great place to have meetings,” Campion said. “First of all, the staff is outstanding; I mean, really the gold standard. You cannot ask for kinder, more professional people.”
At the restaurant on Wednesday, lunch manager Carol Lucier, who has worked at Jensen’s for 44 years, beginning in 1978, said, “It’s sad that it is closing. A lot of these people I’ve known for years; I’ve watched their kids grown up.”
She added, “I am going to miss all my customers. They have been like a family for many years ... So, it’s time for my next adventure, whatever it may be.”
Juanita Baker, who is retiring when the restaurant closes, agreed the atmosphere at Jensen’s has always been “like a family.”
COMMUNITY REACTS
Of course, Campion was far from alone in praising Jensen’s and expressing regret that it would be closing.
“I've been going to Jensen’s as long as I can remember,” said Realtor Jenifer Prouty Hoffman. “It’s a Bennington landmark.”
The reasons, Prouty Hoffman said, include “really reasonable prices, food that you can expect to deliver every time; and it always felt to me that — even though all the tables were separate — it always felt like it was a family dinner. I’d always see somebody else that I know.”
She added that a recent incident at Jensen’s typifies the atmosphere there.
“I went in yesterday for breakfast,” she said this week, “and while I was waiting for my meal, the waitress came over and told me that my meal had already been paid for by someone else without telling me who it was. And that’s the kind of vibe I was given there. People care about each other in there; it’s a community.”
Kitty Lewis, who is retired from a career in advertising sales, said she likes Jensen’s but she also has two elderly relatives “who go there all the time ... they are always there with their friends.”
Her relatives feel “there is no other place like that, to just gather with friends, and have good home cooked meals, and I think that is going to be greatly missed,” Lewis said.
“I understand Amy’s point of view,” she added. “I come from a restaurant family myself, and there comes a time when you have to say that’s enough.”
Lewis’ family owned the former Vermont Steak House.
Campion’s Senate colleague, Sen. Dick Sears, said Jensen’s has been the go-to spot whenever he or other lawmakers wanted to meet here with visiting state officials, members of the Legislature or business people.
“Other lawmakers, state officials,” Sears said. “It’s ideal for meetings. We have been doing that for a long time.”
The restaurant has, in effect, become a legislative office for him and Campion, as well as for several area members of the Vermont House, Sears said.
In addition to the food and the service, he said the restaurant is easy for people from out of town to find, is big enough to allow some privacy in conversations and is open primarily during the daytime hours.
“An amazing the number of [community] groups meet there too,” Sears said. “They will miss that too.”
“I love the food and we can always have thoughtful discussions there,” Campion said. “I’m going to miss it terribly. It’s a great meeting spot, and we have all been meeting there for a long time.”
“Jensen’s was the last place I know of where you could get an old fashioned milkshake,” said Hawkins House owner and town information coordinator Jonah Spivak. “It’s the kind where they serve you the big glass of milkshake. Plus, you got the metal mixing cup which gave you an extra refill. Whenever I went there with my son, we always got the milkshakes. I will really miss losing that tradition!”