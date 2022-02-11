BENNINGTON — Incumbent Jeannie Jenkins is among five candidates seeking one of three open Select Board seats in the March 1 election.
Jenkins was first elected to the board in 2016 and is the current chairwoman.
“I am running for re-election because the work of the Select Board in the next few years will determine Bennington’s future for many years to come,” Jenkins said. “It is very important that we act now with vision and focus. The two areas that seem most critical to me are economic development and extending Bennington’s welcome to everyone.”
She added, “On the economic front, since the onset of COVID-19, Bennington has seen more than a dozen new businesses in downtown and the completion of the first phase of the Putnam project. We have made significant strides in increasing the number and quality of housing in Bennington — with more still needed. The Select Board and town have been proactive in seeking grants to assist businesses, providing support for progressive zoning and examining economic tools to encourage investment in Bennington.”
Through the CARES Act pandemic relief legislation, she said, “the town was able to help area nonprofits improve their services, and more opportunities await us with funding through the Infrastructure Act and the American Rescue Plan Act. The decisions we make in the next few years will set the stage for what Bennington will be in the next decade.”
‘FOSTERING TRUST’
Equally important, Jenkins said, “is the need to continue the community efforts to foster a welcoming environment in Bennington. Safety, trust and a sense of belonging are all elements of being a welcoming community. This includes everything from re-examining policing policies to improvements in recreation and early education.”
She said the addition of Head Start’s Spring Center in Bennington “has increased our capacity to assist families with quality early education. Outdoor spaces including the Splash Pad, Stark Street Playground, improvements to the Riverwalk, and the soon to be renovated playground at Willow Park provide ways for us to come together as neighbors and community.”
She said the town’s partnership with the Berkshire Family YMCA to manage recreation programming at the Community Center and in the former Bennington High School building “increases our ability to reach more families and children. The Select Board’s work around community engaged policing, strengthened collaborations between the Bennington Police Department and area agencies, and the upcoming [police] review board are important steps being taken to increase trust and understanding.”
PRIORITIES
Jenkins listed her top priorities if re-elected as working to increase housing options in the downtown area with attention to a range of price points, demographic needs and different styles of housing; continuing efforts toward community policing and implementing the town’s vision statement; and continuing to increase recreation opportunities in partnership with the YMCA, including development of initiatives at the former high school on Main Street.
Jenkins has served for more that 20 years as a coordinator of academic services with Community College of Vermont, including advising students, working with faculty and teaching.
“It gave me an opportunity to meet a lot of Bennington area residents and to understand many of the pressures that face us as a community and as a region,” she said. “I co-chair the Bennington County Workforce and Education group, which brings together educators, businesses, and agencies to promote career exploration and career pathways for secondary and post-secondary students, and identifies gaps and opportunities for employers and those seeking jobs.”
She added, “I am also excited to be on the advisory board for the Bennington Area Makers, which promotes STEAM activities for individuals of all ages.”
Jenkins previously served on the Bennington School District Board.
She received an undergraduate degree in marine biology and a master's degree in protozoology at North Carolina State University, and pursued doctorate level work in cell biology at the University of Georgia.
The other candidates in the race for three Select Board seats are challengers Tina Cook and Peter Niles, and incumbents Jeanne Conner and Tom Haley.