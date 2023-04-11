BENNINGTON — The Select Board’s annual reorganization on Monday saw Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins unanimously selected to lead the board for another year.
In addition, the board unanimously approved Tom Haley as vice chairman, replacing Jeanne Conner, who did not seek reappointment to the position.
And the board welcomed new board member Edward Woods, who was elected in March.
Haley was elected by board members after a nomination from Gary Corey. There were no other nominations.
The new vice chairman then asked for nominations for chair, and Jenkins was nominated and approved unanimously.
Thanking her colleagues, Jenkins said, “It’s going to be another great year. This is a fantastic board, as everyone here knows. It is very proactive. Ed will be an excellent addition to it, and we are happy for Sarah [Perrin] to be back. And it is really an honor.”
Conner then asked with a smile, “Should Tom and I switch chairs?”
Amid some laughter, Haley ended up seated next to Jenkins, where he acknowledged applause.
“Bring your name tag,” Conner quipped as they switched.
Jenkins was first selected chair in 2021, and Conner was chosen vice chair at that time.
The two women had campaigned successfully as a team for the board in 2016 and again in 2019, using a poster proclaiming “Great Jeans for Select Board,” over an image of a blue jeans back pocket.
Jenkins is the second woman, after Lodie Colvin, to lead the Bennington board.
Haley was first elected to the board in March 2021.