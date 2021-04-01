BENNINGTON — Two women who have twice campaigned together for the Select Board will serve as chair and vice chair of the board for the coming year.
Jeannie Jenkins was elected chairwoman by fellow board members, while Jeanne Conner was chosen as vice chairwoman. Both votes were unanimous.
There were no other nominations for either leadership position during a special board session Thursday.
Jenkins, who had been the vice chairwoman, replaces outgoing board Chairman Donald Campbell, who did not seek re-election.
She was nominated by Bruce Lee-Clark, who cited her work as vice chairwoman over the past year and work alongside him and Conner on the board’s community policing reform subcommittee.
Lee-Clark listed as her qualifications for the post as “the knowledge that you have of town functions and people; the knowledge that Jeannie has about many agencies and organizations, and her commitment to change and openness to diversity and inclusiveness.”
“Thank you very much; I’m really honored,” Jenkins said. “I really appreciate your words, Bruce. This is a great board, and I would like to get moving.”
Conner was then nominated by Jim Carroll, who said he has come to know her while they worked together on the board and knows they share a common philosophy about the importance of service the community, which was instilled at an early age.
“I think the traits that Jeanne has displayed, and before the public and our constituents, are truth, integrity and sincerity, which are important to her and I believe all of us board members,” Carroll said.
He added, “I think you can always count on Jeanne to tell it like it is and be honest.”
“Thank you very much,” Conner said. “And thank you Jim. You’re right about all the things you said, and I hope that I will live up to your high standards.”
Jenkins and Conner successfully campaigned together for select board seats in 2016 and again 2019, at one time using a memorable slogan proclaiming “A Great Pair of Jeans.”
Joining the board for the first time on Thursday were Tom Haley and Gary Corey, elected on March 2 to replace Campbell and to fill a vacancy cause by the death of Bill Scully in July 2020.
The meeting was held prior to the next regular meeting date, April 12, because of litigation that the board discussed in executive session. No announcements concerning that matter were expected Thursday.