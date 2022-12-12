Jehovah's Witness Church

An image showing the front of a new Jehovah's Witnesses Kingdom Hall worship center planned for a site off Route 7 in Pownal.

POWNAL — Development Review Board members have unanimously approved local permits for a planned new Jehovah’s Witnesses Kingdom Hall on Route 7.

The board approved a subdivision to create a 3-acre site across from the Pownal View Barn, a permit for a place of worship and a sign permit for the center.

The 3,960-square-foot facility will be on a parcel subdivided from a 122-acre parcel owned by Armstrong Holdings Inc., which is associated with the furniture and gift business.

The project previously received an Act 250 permit.

The building site includes the former location of Hoppy Valley Farm, a hops growing farm that moved in 2018 to a nearby site off Burrington Road.

TWO CONGREGATIONS

The center is proposed by the Jehovah’s Witnesses congregation based in Bennington, but will also serve a congregation from North Adams, Mass.

The Bennington congregation, with a center on Gore Road, has about 115 members, while the North Adams center has about 75 members.

Kyle Bartlett, public communications representative for Jehovah’s Witnesses in Southern Vermont, has said the Bennington and North Adams congregations will hold meetings on different midweek evenings, and each will meet at different times on Sundays.

Geoff Mazenec, representing the congregation, told the board on Dec. 7 that no date for a ground-breaking has been set. He said that must await acquisition of equipment and materials, which could be affected by pandemic-related supply chain holdups.

“We will start as soon as we can,” he said.

Bartlett said previously that work will primarily be done by volunteers, although some subcontractors will be required. Volunteers will come from the two congregations and from others in the region, including from Massachusetts, New York and New Hampshire.

