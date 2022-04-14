ARLINGTON -- Kathleen James and Seth Bongartz announced Thursday that they will seek re-election to the Vermont House of Representatives. They serve the Bennington-4 district, which includes the towns of Arlington, Sandgate, Manchester and part of Sunderland.
In announcing their joint 2022 campaign, they released the following statement:
"We have been honored to represent our district for the last two years. During the 2020 campaign, we promised to focus our efforts on COVID recovery, housing that is affordable for all segments of Vermont’s population, extending broadband coverage to all of Vermont, making high-quality childcare affordable to working parents, and tackling climate change with smart policy that both curbs emissions and strengthens our economy. We also promised to listen to our constituents and keep in touch with our communities. Here at home and in the statehouse, we have kept those promises.
Working as a team — within the larger team that is the 150 members of the House of Representatives — we have worked within our party and across party lines to support legislation directing more than $200 million in General Fund and American Rescue Plan dollars to short and long-term housing needs and $150 million to extend broadband across Vermont.
Along with others, we sponsored and championed H.171, now law. This landmark legislation establishes a goal that no family would have to pay more than 10 percent of their income for childcare. Between this bill and more recent legislation, Vermont is now providing retention bonuses, scholarships and loan repayment, and stronger support for our valued early educators and childcare providers. Legislation to help maintain our forests as carbon sinks, help weatherize homes, improve our electric car incentives and charging network, and switch to cleaner sources of heat will put Vermont on a path to climate mitigation and resiliency. All these efforts create jobs and help Vermont transition to the renewable energy economy of the future. ...
Seth works on land-use, clean water and environmental policies in House Natural Resources, while Kath focuses on preK-12, higher education and career and technical education in House Education. She’s also serving as assistant majority leader this year. We’re both active in various issue caucuses that focus on topics like rural economic development and climate action. ...
Between our housing summit in Arlington last October, our Northshire Career Expo coming up in Manchester on May 2, attending town meetings in all four of the communities we represent, writing columns for the paper, our newsletters, our coffee hours during the session, and responding to requests for information from our friends and neighbors, we have worked hard to be available and stay in touch.
The last two years had the rare challenge of a lot of money and making sure we were smart and strategic about allocating those funds. The next two years will be tighter, as federal COVID relief dollars dry up. We will have to carefully prioritize scarcer dollars for the policies most critical to the communities we serve. While a lot of progress on our housing crisis and access to broadband (and cell service) is in the pipeline, they remain high priorities with much more to be done. We will also need to take the next critical steps toward achieving our policy goals for affordable childcare and climate mitigation. We want to help achieve further progress on these and other key policy goals.
We plan a vigorous re-election effort with a lot of door-to-door campaigning, house parties, and clear messaging of our beliefs and goals. Thank you for the opportunity to serve you for the last two years. We look forward to seeing you face-to-face between now and November."