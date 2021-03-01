BENNINGTON — With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing the change, the annual town floor meeting was the first ever conducted remotely — as a videoconference and on the CAT-TV cable access network and Facebook page.
The meeting also was informational only, and all voting decisions are on the annual town ballot. In-person voting is being held today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street.
In addition to providing information on the town budget and other articles, officials honored the late Thomas Jacobs, a longtime local attorney and former Select Board chairman, who died in April 2020.
State Rep. Mary Morrissey, R-Bennington, read a concurrent House-Senate resolution that was supported by the entire Bennington delegation and passed shortly after Jacobs’ death while bicycling, a sport he loved.
“Tom was a great man; he was a mentor to many of us in this community,” said Town Moderator Jason Morrissey.
Also recognized during the meeting was outgoing Select Board Chairman Donald Campbell, who did not seek another term.
Caller Susan Borden praised the work of many town officials and other leaders who have worked on behalf of the town over the past year. She said of Campbell, “Donald, you exemplified all that is good about public service.”
Campbell thanked Borden and in turn lauded the efforts of his fellow board members, other elected officials and town staff members on behalf of Bennington.
RACES, BUDGETS
The three openings for Select Board drew multiple candidates this year.
In a race for two three-year seats on the Select Board, there are eight candidates, and for a one-year seat, five residents are competing.
On the annual election ballot voters will decide today the fate of a town, highway and fire budgets, totaling $14,275,440.
There also are a number of agency requests for town funds, most of which appear annual on the ballot, that total $928,800.
The complete list of agencies can be found on posted the town website.
REFERENDUMS
Voters also will decide whether to amend the town’s government charter to allow a mayoral form of government in Bennington, to replace the town manager/select board format.
A future town vote on a specific plan for an elected mayor and how he or she would work with the select board would be required before the first mayor could be elected.
Another ballot question asks whether voters will approve an annual 1 cent addition to the tax rate to create a Penny for Parks fund to support special recreation projects.
And voters will have a chance to decide whether cannabis operations should be allowed in town once the enabling state legislation takes full effect next year.
Town Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti also presented a report on the projects, initiatives and programs the town has undertaken or supported over the past year.
The meeting also the first Bennington meeting to feature American Sign Language interpreters for viewers.