MANCHESTER — J. Violet Gannon is no longer executive director of the Manchester Community Library.
Gannon, who served as the library's executive director since October 2018, has left the position, according to John Clark, president of the library’s board of trustees. He did not address the circumstances of her departure.
“Violet is no longer with the library, and we wish her well. Beyond that, it is the library’s policy not to comment on matters relating to personnel,” Clark said.
Gannon, asked for comment on the situation on Wednesday morning, said “not at this time” and declined further comment.
Gannon’s last day of employment was March 2, Clark said.
Associate director Kellie Morrison is still with the library, Clark said, but recently announced she would be leaving after 10 years. "We have greatly appreciated her service and are working with her during her remaining weeks before she departs in early April," he said.
In the meantime, "there is a transition committee that has been in place since earlier this month that has been working hand in hand with our team on a daily basis," Clark said. "We are also in the process of forming a search committee that will be charged with finding the next executive director of the library. We are excited by what’s in store for the library and the community in the future."
Gannon came to the library from Brattleboro, where she was patient experience manager at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital. She succeeded Betsy Bleakie, who is now executive director of the Manchester Music Festival.
The library, a nonprofit organization, is funded by member contributions, charitable giving and a yearly appropriation from Manchester Town Meeting. That appropriation, of $243,730, has remained level for the past few years and was approved 597 to 336 by town voters on March 1.