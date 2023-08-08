BENNINGTON – Mid-August is when Bennington honors its dramatic colonial-era history and has some fun at the same time.
The 58th annual Bennington Battle Day Parade and celebration, hosted by the Bennington Fire Department, will feature a range of local events, culminating with the annual parade Sunday in the downtown.
In addition to the parade, which will begin Sunday at 12:30 p.m., a range of other events is scheduled over the three-day weekend and beyond.
A Hemmings Motor News Cruise-in event featuring dozens of antique autos, which the BFD is helping to sponsor this month, will precede the Battle Day events on Thursday, Aug. 10. Free to the public, the event will begin at 5 p.m. on Main Street.
BBQ DINNER
On Friday, the annual Chicken Barbecue will begin at 4 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility on River Street.
Events scheduled separately for Saturday and Sunday at the Bennington Battle Monument include historical re-enactors demonstrating aspects of military life during the late 18th century and fife and drum units.
The 17th annual Battle Day 5K road race, sponsored by the Friends of the Monument, will start and end Saturday at Monument Circle off Monument Avenue.
There will also be a half-mile Kids Fun Run, beginning at 8:15 a.m. The 5K race is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m.
Registration forms are available online.
Online registration closes at midnight on Aug.10. There will not be any day of race registration. Shirt/bib pickup will be the morning of the race, beginning at 7:30 a.m. at The Monument.
Also Saturday, the annual Kids Day events will be held on the Vermont Veterans' Home grounds, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Adding to the celebratory weekend events, the fifth annual Bennington Food Truck Fest will be held in the downtown on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There will also be a cornhole tournament Thursday night at the Dutchman’s Tavern on Depot Street.
PARADE NEWS
Battle Day Parade Chairman Rick Knapp said the forecast Sunday is for good weather and he is optimistic of a good turnout.
The event this year is dedicated to Charles “Charlie” Becker, a firefighter for 75 years in Shaftsbury, who died at age 98 in February.
The parade grand marshal is BFD Chief James Wright.
Knapp said the Vermont State Police color guard will lead the parade down Main Street.
The parade will include marching units from fire departments around the region; representatives of the Bennington Police Department; the Vermont National Guard, and 10 musical units, including fife and drum and pipe bands and marching bands, including American Legion bands from Brattleboro and Keene, N.H.
Also included are floats by organizations and representatives of the Civil Air Patrol, veteran groups and the Vermont Veterans Home.
Knapp said he is still signing up groups to march in the parade, but at this point, the lineup might be a little shorter than in some past years.
One reason, he said, is the absence thus far of high school marching bands, including the Mount Anthony Union High School band.
“Actually, I don’t have a school band; I don’t even have the Mount Anthony band this year,” Knapp said, adding that he hasn’t heard what the reason might be.
“I guess I could say I’m disappointed, but the parade is going to go on,” he said.
BATTLEFIELD EVENTS
Events also are scheduled at the Bennington battlefield site on Route 67 in Walloomsac, N.Y., where the Americans stopped the enemy troops before they could reach a military storehouse that stood in Bennington near the site of the Battle Monument.
On Saturday and Sunday, hourly guided tours of the historic battlefield site will begin at 11 a.m. with the last tour starting at 4 p.m.
Visitors will be led through the major points of the first engagement of the battle.
A mix of walking and driving is required. Call 518-860-9094 or e-mail david.pitlyk@parks.ny.gov for additional details.
On Aug. 16, at 7 p.m., a commemoration of the battle, marking the 246th anniversary, will be held at the battlefield site.
Representatives of the 2nd Continental Artillery Regiment re-enactors, and the Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution chapters will participate.
Historical accounts will be shared before a wreath-laying and artillery salute.
WORLDWIDE IMPACT
The celebration marks the historic Battle of Bennington on Aug. 16, 1777, when a large detachment from a British army invading from Canada during the Revolutionary War was routed by militia from New England and a regiment from the Continental Army.
The defeat denied British Gen. John Burgoyne’s army needed supplies they hoped to find in Bennington and foreshadowed his ultimate surrender near Saratoga, N.Y., that October to American forces.
The upset victory shocked the 18th century world, in which Britain, then a superpower, seemed invincible, and it led to France entering the war on the American side and eventually to independence.