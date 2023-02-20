MANCHESTER — Manchester has several important issues to be decided either by floor vote or Australian ballot for Town Meeting, including a challenge for the seat of the Selectboard chairman, and two separate items costing about a quarter of a million dollars.
For the time since the 1990s, by his recollection, Selectboard Chairman Ivan C. Beattie is facing a challenge for his place on the board. The challenger for the three-year seat is current Planning Commission member Megan Amundson.
Amundson cited public safety concerns as one of her primary reasons for running. Shortly before announcing her candidacy, Amundson was before the Selectboard for about 45 minutes arguing that the Memorial Avenue parking lot project, in the works for years to improve the crowded parking situation on Main Street, needed to go back to the drawing board to better accommodate pedestrians.
“We’re creating a bit of a death trap,” she said at the Jan. 17 meeting.
Beattie responded at that time that the cost of reworking the project again would be prohibitive, especially in a year with an already expanding budget, and that the board already had done its due diligence in ensuring the project was approved by the requisite boards and within town ordinances.
“I think your concerns may be a little overinflated,” Beattie said last month.
Amundson running against Beattie is the only challenge for public office on the Manchester ballot. Incumbents Janet Nolan (two-year seat on the Selectboard), Michael Nawrath (one-year seat for moderator) and Marie Ferrarin (three-year seat for trustee of public funds) are all unopposed.
In addition to seats for municipal government, Manchester voters have several significant monetary issues to weigh in on. One article is seeking the approval of the town’s fiscal 2024 budget, of which over $3.9 million would be collected from property taxes — a far cry from the 19.4 percent increase proposed in the board’s first draft in early January, but still a jump of over 11 percent from fiscal 2023.
On a related note, the town is seeking authorization to assign $260,000 in Capital Improvement Reserve and Contingency funds to finance, over six years, a replacement dump truck for the Public Works Department. The current truck has reached the end of its 20-year shelf-life, and DPW Director Jeff Williams told the board that parts and repairs on the old truck would still be pricey, and suggested trying to extend the truck’s life another year might not be worthwhile.
Shifting the financial burden for the truck to CIRC funds represented the bulk of the town’s ability to reduce taxpayer contributions in the proposed budget for 2024. Allocation of CIRC funds is something that can be resolved by floor vote.
To be determined by Australian ballot are the larger voter appropriations, which include considerations for the Southwestern Vermont Council on Aging ($4,000), VNA & Hospice of the Southwest Region ($10,000), the Northshire Day School ($87,000) and Manchester Community Library ($243,740).
The amount sought by the library has not changed for the last five years. As noted by library Board of Trustees President John G. Clark at last week’s Town Hall meeting, the appropriation represents about 25 percent of the library’s operating budget.
“It’s a critical piece,” he said. “ Most other public libraries, not just in the state of Vermont … but in New Jersey, Connecticut, New York … are very used to having public libraries that are full funded by the towns.”
Early voting is already available, and as noted on the Town Meeting warning, there is no deadline to register to vote.
The Town Meeting will be conducted March 4 at 1 p.m. at Manchester Elementary Middle School (80 Memorial Ave.).
Voting by Australian ballot will be March 7 from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Manchester Town Hall (40 Jeff Williams Way).