A snowstorm that started in the predawn hours Friday dumped a foot or more across the region, which included a sloppy mix of sleet and ice for some corners of Southern Vermont.
The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning that stretched from Ohio to coastal northern Maine.
“Seven inches of fresh snow and counting,” Stratton Mountain Resort posted on its Facebook page at midday.
By mid-afternoon, some areas received up to 10 inches of snow, and the weather service warned of a flash freeze in the evening hours as temperatures dropped from the low 30s into the low 20s, causing wet roads to ice over, making driving dangerous.
Governors across the region urged residents to stay off the roads if possible, and slow down and keep a safe distance from plows if driving.
Major airports across the region reported hundreds of outgoing flight cancellations. Public schools were on vacation this week, but schools and colleges that were still open opted to either cancel classes for the day or make Friday a remote learning day.
Ski areas cheered the fresh snow that came after unseasonably warm temperatures earlier in the week.
This winter weather follows a brief April-like warmup that greeted areas along the East Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday, which sent temperatures in the 60s and 70s in many locations, with some places even reaching the 80s, according to Accuweather.
The winter weather won’t slow down across the Northeast, as a fresh wave of Arctic air will dip southward and trigger a new round of dangerous snow squalls this weekend, according to Accuweather.