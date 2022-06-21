POWNAL — The circa-1840s schoolhouse that will become an addition to the new Pownal Town Hall on Center Street was on the road Tuesday thanks to a crane and a large flatbed truck.
After Green Mountain Power crews turned off electricity to the area of Center Street and North Pownal Road, the schoolhouse was strapped into a harness and raised by a crane off its foundation for placement on the truck.
The schoolhouse was driven the short distance along North Pownal Road to Center Street, and turned right for the last 200 yards or so to the Town Hall site. The contractor for the move was Gould Erectors and Riggers Inc., of Selkirk, N.Y.
The schoolhouse addition will provide a large meeting space and a town history center on the basement level. The entire Town Hall building will include some 4,600 square feet of floor space, or about three times the amount in the current cramped Town Hall, also on Center Street.