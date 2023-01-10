BENNINGTON — Speculation about a new business coming to the former Kmart in Bennington was confirmed when a sign permit for a Marshalls department store was received and approved by the town.
“We’re very excited about it,” Town Manager Stuart Hurd said Tuesday.
The permit application was received in December from a sign vendor, said Planning Director Daniel Monks, who added, “but no building permit application, so no confirmation from the property owner.”
The 150,000-square-foot Bennington Square Shopping Center off Kocher Drive is owned by Ocean State Job Lots, which also has a store in the complex. Officials at the company’s corporate headquarters in Rhode Island could not be reached Tuesday for comment.
PERMIT OK’D
The sign permit application from American Sign Inc., of New Haven, Conn., sought approval for a 12-foot-long “Marshalls” wall sign over the entrance to the building, and also for a smaller sign to add to a standalone sign that lists tenants of the shopping center.
Those include Staples, Ocean State Job Lots, Label Shopper and an M&T Bank branch.
The 55,552-square-foot former Kmart was vacated in August 2018 after a three-month liquidation sale. The closing of the town’s Kmart, which had opened in 1979, came amid a flurry of closings of company outlets in several states.
NATIONAL CHAIN
According to information on Wikipedia and the company website, Marshalls dates to the mid-1950s and was launched in Beverly, Mass., by Alfred Marshall and partners.
In 1995, Marshalls was purchased by the parent company of TJ Maxx and now is said to have more than 1,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. One is located in Lenox, Mass.
Company officials at the Marshalls corporate headquarters in Framingham, Mass., could not be reached Tuesday for comment.