BENNINGTON — “No matter how you slice it ... it’s been a mild winter,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Christina Speciale.
She said the Weather Service only began keeping track of Bennington temperatures about 24 years ago. But in that time, 2023 “was the warmest January for Bennington since records began in 1999.”
The average temperature last month was 32 degrees, 10 degrees warmer than the historic average of 22 degrees.
“That’s definitely notable,” she said.
And February appears to be following January’s pattern. Despite a couple of arctic days early in the month, when temperatures dipped as low as 23 below zero, the average so far this month is 30.6 degrees.
The normal February average is 24 degrees.
Speciale noted that the temperature on Feb. 15 hit a balmy 62 degrees.
The Weather Service doesn’t collect official snow counts in Bennington. But if Albany, N.Y., is any indication, the warm weather has kept snowfall low, as well.
“Albany got a pitiful 23.9 inches of snow (in January). The average for the season is about 59 inches. If winter were to end today, so far in February (we’ve) not reported any measurable snow, which is quite unusual. January and February tend to be some of our snowiest months.”
The warm weather has impacted anglers — three anglers have died on Lake Champlain after going through the ice in recent weeks — requiring caution when going out on inland lakes. Some bodies of water are still in good shape for anglers, said Vermont Fish and Wildlife spokesman Joshua Morse, while the ice on others is too thin to trust.
“Be really cautious,” he said. “And on any water body, you need to be checking as you go, knowing the ice can change.”
Bring safety equipment, and don’t drive vehicles on bodies of water. And, he added, “We are saying don’t go on Lake Champlain. Period.”
The warm temperatures have been a challenge for Vermont’s ski industry, as well.
“Weather variability has always been a factor in the ski industry, and we’ve gotten pretty good at adapting our business to it in order to provide guests an exceptional experience, no matter what kind of winter we’re having. That said, we are seeing higher variability in conditions — especially in the early season,” said Courtney DiFiore, Northeast senior communications manager at Mount Snow Resort.
“To make the most of what we’re given each season — weather wise — we keep close watch on the forecast, so we can better plan when to make snow and when to preserve it,” she said. “By adjusting our grooming schedule based on temps and overall forecast, we’re able to keep the mountain in good shape through warm spells.”
But help might be on the way.
“We do have a good snowstorm coming,” Speciale said, noting that 3 to 6 inches of snow is expected in the valleys of Southern Vermont starting Wednesday through Thursday, and 4 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
“We still have plenty of winter left. Don’t write off winter yet,” she said. “It’s been mild, above normal, but we’re not done yet.”
And in case you’re out of practice preparing snowy conditions, “take appropriate action if snow is in the forecast.”