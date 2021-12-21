BRATTLEBORO — Some might call it an early Christmas miracle for one little boy and his family, which narrowly escaped serious harm when their apartment building caught fire at 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 9.
The night could have turned out much worse, if not for Nolan Goodnow, who will be 5 on Dec. 23, waking up and wanting to crawl into bed with his mom.
"Something woke him up, a higher power," said Heidi Aldrich, Nolan's grandmother, who was sleeping on the sofa in their second-floor apartment when her daughter burst in and said the house was on fire. "If he hadn't woken her up at that moment, we probably all would have perished."
"He actually asked me to cuddle," said Allison Gleason, 27. "I don't think he connected that to what was going on."
But Gleason did, as soon as she woke up, and heard shouting and beeping outside her apartment at 19 Western Ave., realizing the family was in trouble.
At first, she dashed to the apartment door, while yelling to her mother, to see if they could safely exit there.
"I couldn't even see the bottom of the stairs," she said.
Heidi Aldrich, 54, didn't have time to think, as her daughter shoved Nolan and Nolan's sister, Kaylyn-Rae Goodnow, 3, into the bathroom, which Gleason called "the last exit" available; Gleason then kicked out a window screen and jumped from the second floor to prepare to catch her kids.
"She's out the window, already yelling at me to throw them down to her," said Aldrich.
Went into action
Gleason, who grew up in Wilmington, said once she saw the flames, she stopped thinking and went into action.
"Honestly, that whole part is a blur," she said. "I didn't even have a second thought. I didn't care if I got hurt as long as I could catch them."
Before she dropped the children down to their mom, Aldrich said she looked right in their eyes and told them it was going to be OK.
"It was a little scary," said Nolan.
After the children had been safely dropped to their mother, Aldrich jumped as well, landing in the arms of her daughter.
"Honestly, I think someone or something was watching over us," Gleason said. "I should have gotten seriously hurt."
Everyone is still reeling from that night, she said, and it's been hard to find a place big enough for her family.
"We are living here, there, everywhere," she said.
But Gleason said the response from the community has been incredible.
"This is probably going to be one of the biggest Christmases they've ever had, because of the community's generosity," she said. "We were even gifted a car. It needs some work, but it runs."
A hero's welcome
On Saturday, Nolan, wearing his new police uniform, received a hero's welcome at the Brattleboro Police Department.
"The Police Department wants to honor you for being such a big big boy," said Police Chief Norma Hardy, who appointed Nolan an honorary police officer after reading a proclamation in testament to his bravery and pinning a badge to his uniform.
"Nolan Goodnow, the town of Brattleboro thanks you for being so brave and making sure your family was safe," read Hardy.
"I love firefighters and police," said Nolan.
In addition to being named an honorary officer, Nolan and his sister received two big bags crammed full of toys, collected by the Police Department.
"Everyone donated money for presents so they could have a Christmas," said Hardy, about her officers.
Members of the Fire Department were also on hand and presented books to the two children and gave them high fives all around.
"The community as a whole has pulled together to show us how much they care about the people who live in the community with them," said Levi Goodnow, father of the two kids.
"How do you begin to even thank them for this?" said Goodnow.
But Goodnow said he was mostly thankful for his little boy.
"If not for him," he said, "I wouldn't have my family. It's incredible what that one boy did."
Three other occupants live in the building, and all escaped serious injury, fire officials said.