As much of Vermont continues to take stock of what’s been lost from flooding earlier this month, and the rebuilding process begins, one logistical question that many might not know the answer to is: Where does all the debris and waste go?
The short answer is that most of it has been – and is still being – sent about 10 miles from the Canadian border to the state’s only landfill, in Coventry. That is, of course, an oversimplification of what has been a very taxing couple of weeks for anyone who works in waste removal.
“Our people have really stepped up. Our frontline workers – especially drivers and mechanics – it's really been all hands on deck from our perspective,” said Jeff Weld, director of communications for Casella Waste Systems. “Making sure they’re – first and foremost – taking care of each other, keeping each other safe, making sure they’re getting the rest required, and doing the job safely and securely.”
The sheer volume of material to be processed and transported, and the workload required to do so, has ramped up significantly over the past two weeks. Neither Weld, nor Josh Kelly – manager of the Solid Waste Program for the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation – felt they could give an accurate estimate of how far above average the volume of waste being processed at facilities across the state is.
Kelly, however, did quantify the efforts another way.
“I am aware that facility operators, some of them are working 80 hour weeks in the last two-week period, 80 hours or above,” he explained. “And then for drivers, they're only allowed to max out at certain hours driving trucks. So the driver shortage is becoming a little bit of a problem when it comes to moving material.”
Kelly said it seems that the shortage of drivers has subsided some in the past week, and that recovery efforts have been significantly aided by Gov. Phil Scott waiving permit limits on transfer station and landfill hours of operation, and daily facility tonnage limits during this State of Emergency.
Calls to the transfer station in Londonderry, one of areas hardest hit by flooding, were not answered by press time to speak to the increased demands, but a voice recording said the following:
“Special notice for those of you cleaning up after the flood. If you have flood damage, flooded basements, flooded garage and the like,” the recording says, “please separate scrap metal, green materials – such as branches, tree limbs, things of that nature – hazardous waste, electronics… We have space for all that stuff. There's no need to fill up dumpsters. We have limited capacity. So do your best to separate that stuff.”
Kelly mentioned that not only does failing to separate the trash create more of a backlog at transfer stations, but chemicals, household cleaners, motor oil, paint products, batteries and more all pose a serious threat to the safety of waste management workers.
“For one thing they can be dangerous for solid waste haulers to manage,” Kelly explained. “When a truck tips its contents onto a concrete floor and there's a propane cylinder mixed into the waste, that can cause an explosion hazard. Gasoline is obviously flammable and a lot of these chemical cleaners are also that way, or caustic, and that can cause issues.”
Kelly said DEC is working with the Environmental Protection Agency to establish as many hazardous waste collection sites across the state as possible, and is aiming to have that information available to the public by Wednesday.
Kelly also said, when possible, keeping natural debris from the piles of refuse will help move things along more quickly.
“We do only have one landfill in the state,” he said. “So things like branches and trees, to the extent they can be left on site or returned to nature, that is ideal. Otherwise, it can be managed occasionally at ‘stump dumps.’ Towns occasionally have these locations for that type of debris.”
As far Vermont’s largest waste management company – serving over 60,000 Vermont residences and business as of 2021 – Weld said Casella employees are on the lookout for potential hazards, but also that he thinks Vermonters are a vigilant group when it comes to disposing of such things.
“I think in general, in Vermont, people do a really nice job of making sure they're trying to do the right thing,” he said, also offering praise to Kelly and the Agency of Natural Resources for getting as much information as possible to the people who need it.
Weld went even further to say despite the devastating effects, it’s been inspirational to see neighbors working together to get each other back on their feet.
“Our frontline people have been outstanding,” he said. “Even seeing office workers and others out volunteering with cleanup efforts and helping out is really heartening to see… It's one of those things where you hate to see it happen, but when you see people come together, it sort of makes you feel like Vermont’s a special place.”
