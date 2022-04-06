BENNINGTON — Girls on the Run is going strong here in Bennington.
A national organization, Girls on the Run is dedicated to building social, emotional and physical skills in third- and fourth-grade girls, while encouraging confidence and healthy habits. This spring marks the group's first foray in town.
The girls and their coaches have been meeting twice a week at the Bennington Recreation Center to run, talk, socialize, mentor, learn and gain some of the skills that will help build the confidence needed as the pressures of growing up appear and sometimes overwhelm.
The Banner caught up with the group (barely ... they're wicked fast) this past week to hear what these young runners and their coaches had to say about this movement of girl empowerment.
One of the returning runners is Alyiah Ivey-Leake, 11, from Bennington, who's used the program to hurdle over inner and outer obstacles.
“When I was younger, I was diagnosed with dyslexia,” which is a reading and writing disability, Alyiah said. The first year was really hard, but this group has been really helpful. I love this. You get to know people from outside your bubble. Everyone is so nice. I think it’s important because, it helps you learn how to be part of a team. It helps me to be more ‘out there.’”
That's because the program is more than about running. It’s about teaching life skills, said Katelyn Monroe, assistant coach of the team.
“Each lesson is designed to build on a theme, such as ‘star power,’ how each girl is unique and how there will be days with clouds, bad days where things happen that bring them down. By using that star power, they can come out of that and help others to feel better about who they are. It’s all about teaching them confidence in themselves and to embrace everyone’s differences. We want them to truly understand that everyone is different, but that’s what makes you you."
Even as early as elementary school, girls face a lot of social pressure, Monroe noted.
“The way you should look and act, be demure and quiet, all of that. This is really just teaching them that this is not the case, that you can be whoever you are, and that’s awesome. To see the girls so happy, running with each other, opening up, supporting each other, it’s something everyone should experience,” Monroe said.
Nora Camarda, 9, from Bennington, is a participant this year. At practice, she wore a T-shirt with the word, “fierce” written four times across the front.
"It’s good to learn how to talk to people so if you do have a problem, or something bad happens, it wouldn’t be hard to tell someone, and you won’t be so nervous,” said Nora. “And also, it’s fun.”
The program runs for 10 weeks. At the end of the program in June, the girls will participate in a 5K run in Manchester to celebrate with other Girls on the Run teams in the Southern Vermont area.
Anyone interested in signing up for next season’s team, volunteering or donating to the nonprofit group can visit girlsontherun.org for more information.