BENNINGTON — The man who brandished a knife at Vermont Labor Commissioner Michael Harrington and his family earlier this week had no prior run-ins with the law.
“We had no prior interaction with him, and neither had any police department in Vermont,” said Northfield Police Chief John Helfant.
Helfant told the Banner that Young was staying in the duplex unit next to Harrington’s home. According to police, Young forced his way into the house, grabbed a steak knife and brandished it at a 15-year-old child shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday. The knife was knocked out of Young’s hand, and he was subdued by Harrington.
Young was handcuffed, charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and burglary into an occupied dwelling, and taken to Central Vermont Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
Young had been expected to appear in Washington County Court on Wednesday. Police were called to the home where the man was staying on Wednesday morning and found him dead, Helfant said.
In a prepared statement, Harrington, who has served as labor commissioner since 2019, thanked first responders for their “swift and compassionate response” to the incident.
“We would also like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance of readily available mental health services for those in need, especially our nation’s veterans,” he Harrington said. “The individual who showed up at our door Tuesday night was not the man we knew before that evening. Any other day of the week, he was a kind and gentle soul, and only now, after all of this, have we learned that he was a combat veteran experiencing a mental health crisis.”
Matt Harrington, the executive director of the Southwestern Vermont Chamber of Commerce, is speaking out on the ordeal that his brother and family went through.
“I know as a son of Bennington, Michael and his family are all in our thoughts and prayers here in Bennington and throughout the region,” Matt Harrington said in a text. “Our thoughts and prayers extend to the family of the neighbor as well.”
“Personally, I’ve connected with Michael and although saddened by the episode, the family is doing OK,” Matt Harrington said. “He knows he has my support wherever he needs it. I would echo my brother’s sentiments around providing more support and assistance to our veterans and those with a mental health crisis.”