Lever is expanding its challenge programming with the new Bennington Intrapreneur Challenge, which will award $25,000 to an established Bennington County company with an innovative idea designed to grow revenue.
Lever’s Intrapreneur Challenges are built for employees within established companies who are “innovating from within,” using entrepreneurial methods on ideas that create new revenue streams. The Bennington Intrapreneur Challenge is open to any Bennington County company with less than $500,000 in annual revenue; proposed innovations must be aimed at growing revenue, not reducing costs.
The deadline to apply is Friday. Apply at leverinc.org/bennington-intrapreneur-challenge-2021.
Representatives from participating companies will attend a series of workshops around topics, such as finance and marketing for their ideas, and will work with a group of mentors to refine their strategies and pitches. The challenge will culminate with a final pitch event in March, where a panel of expert judges will declare one $25,000 winner.
Mentors are John Antonucci of LaunchVT; Michael Cushman, formerly at Saint-Gobain and now retired; Shari Siegel of Ranieri Partners; and Jeffrey Thomas, Lever’s executive director.
This is the first time Lever, which has produced dozens of challenges in Massachusetts, will be working with businesses in Vermont.
“It’s exciting to bring Lever’s Challenge programs to Bennington County,” said Thomas. “Just over the state line from Berkshire County, the Bennington area is a major driver in our regional economy. I know it will be difficult to narrow down a group of finalists for this challenge, but I’m looking forward to working with them as they prepare to pitch their ideas and innovate for the future.”
NONPROFIT GROUP
Founded in 2014, Lever is an economic development nonprofit agency focused on innovation-driven job creation. Lever supports entrepreneurs with startup expertise, an investment fund, research, mentors and access to talent.
Lever has helped launch dozens of companies that have attracted more than $10 million in equity investment and have created more than 200 jobs. Lever supports existing companies by helping their intrapreneurs “innovate from within” using proven entrepreneurial methods for top-line revenue growth and job creation.
Learn more at leverinc.org.