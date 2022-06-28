bike tourists

Bicycle tour leader Rick Gallo, left, holds a daily "map meeting" for riders staying at the Catamount Motel in Bennington on Saturday. 

 Photo by Bruce Lierman
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

Bicycle tour leader Rick Gallo, held a daily “map meeting” for riders staying at the Catamount Motel in Bennington on Saturday.

A group of 20 cyclists and support personnel stopped in town while riding their bikes along the Western New England Greenway, a mapped bicycle route extending from Norwalk, Conn., to the Canadian border, where it connects to Quebec’s Route Verte trail system.

Gallo’s People Cycling tour group arrived from Lenox, Mass., on Saturday and rode on to Granville, N.Y., on Sunday.

The tour is expected to end on North Hero Island.

Bruce Lierman, a member of the nonprofit Bennington Bike Hub group and a local member of the greenway steering committee, provided riders with some local history and listed the restaurant options available.

The greenway route includes U.S. Bike Route 7 — part of the U.S. Bicycle Route System. Maps of the route are available on the greenway’s website.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.