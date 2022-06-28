Bicycle tour leader Rick Gallo, held a daily “map meeting” for riders staying at the Catamount Motel in Bennington on Saturday.
A group of 20 cyclists and support personnel stopped in town while riding their bikes along the Western New England Greenway, a mapped bicycle route extending from Norwalk, Conn., to the Canadian border, where it connects to Quebec’s Route Verte trail system.
Gallo’s People Cycling tour group arrived from Lenox, Mass., on Saturday and rode on to Granville, N.Y., on Sunday.
The tour is expected to end on North Hero Island.
Bruce Lierman, a member of the nonprofit Bennington Bike Hub group and a local member of the greenway steering committee, provided riders with some local history and listed the restaurant options available.
The greenway route includes U.S. Bike Route 7 — part of the U.S. Bicycle Route System. Maps of the route are available on the greenway’s website.