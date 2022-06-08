BENNINGTON — The Sri Chinmoy Oneness-Home Peace Run, an international torch relay, visited Vermont on Wednesday after pausing because COVID restrictions. The run featured a modified route this year to include passing the Peace Torch along roads in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic states. Also scheduled are visits to Florida, San Diego, Seattle, Chicago, Indiana and Michigan.
In Vermont, the run got underway in Bennington on Wednesday morning. The team ran 59 miles to Keene, N.H., along Putney Road and onto NH-9-E. Runners made a stop at the Brattleboro Food Co-op on Main Street, allowing customers to hold the Peace Torch. The Peace Run group received a complimentary gift card from the co-op.
An international team carries the Peace Torch as they run through Brattleboro Vt., on Wednesday, June 8, 2022., The team started the day in Bennington, Vt., and was running 59 miles to Keene, N.H.
Runners will offer educational presentations that promote respect of others and the oneness of humanity.
For more than 30 years the Peace Run has traversed over 160 nations on all seven continents as a symbol of humanity’s universal aspiration for a more peaceful world. Since the inaugural Run in 1987, more than seven million people have participated. Commendations have come from many world figures including Pope Francis, the late South African President Nelson Mandela, Queen Elizabeth II, Saint Mother Teresa, Muhammad Ali, state governors, city mayors and celebrities around the world.
In an effort to support the environment the Peace Run will plant and dedicate trees for peace in many of the cities along the route. Other initiatives include offering the Torch-Bearer Award to local citizens who have contributed to the well-being of their community. Visit peacerun.org for more information.
The Peace Run was inspired by visionary Sri Chinmoy to give citizens a dynamic way to express their own hopes and dreams for a more harmonious world. An athlete, philosopher, artist, musician and poet, Sri Chinmoy dedicated his life to inspiring people to find peace within themselves.
He said, "Lasting peace must begin within the depths of the individual, and from there spread in ever-widening circles as a dynamic force for world change.”