NORTH BENNINGTON — The Board of Trustees at Park McCullough House Association announced that new staff member Polly Raine has joined their team as interim operations manager.
Raine comes to Park-McCullough with extensive experience in nonprofit administration, a deep appreciation for historic homes, and a background in the arts. Most recently, she held the position of creative and marketing director at Hildene, The Lincoln Family Home, in Manchester.
In her time with Hildene, she orchestrated an aesthetic rebrand for the organization, while increasing value-added content and frequency of communications across platforms with new mediums and new audiences. Raine infused Hildene with proprietary product, buildings and grounds, programming, education, events, and exhibits with a consistent, mission-driven presentation.
“With Chris Oldham’s departure as executive director, the Board’s top priority was ensuring that our day-to-day operations kept running smoothly, so we could continue to serve our members, the local community, and travelers,” interim Board President Kelly Clarke Harrington said in an announcement.
“A proper executive director search can take three to six months, and we couldn’t wait that long. We felt it was important to immediately hire an interim staff member, while we continued to strategize about our long term approach to staffing and leadership,” Clarke Harrington said. “Polly has already hit the ground running, getting to know our small and eclectic community.”
“I am committed to the value of community-centric operations at the Park-McCullough while elevating the importance of this exquisite regional treasure,” Raine said. “I am excited to walk the trails, to see the handsome carriage barn come alive during events, and to assimilate the history of the place, both as a family home and an attraction. I hope to learn from the board, staff, volunteers, members and community. What has Park McCullough meant to you? How are you most excited to engage with it in the future?”
For more information about the Park-McCullough Historic Governor’s Mansion and upcoming events please visit parkmccullough.org.