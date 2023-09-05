BENNINGTON — How and where should the justice system hold an 18-year-old accused of a serious crime?
That was the overriding question at an Interest of Justice hearing was held Tuesday in Bennington as part of a federal and state requirement that gives the justice system one day to hold a hearing on whether an 18-year-old defendant can continue to be held in the general population at a prison, released with conditions, or isolated inside an adult jail.
Brodie Gallant, 18, is currently facing four possible life sentences for repeatedly sexually assaulting an individual under 18 without consent over several months. Gallant pleaded not guilty Friday afternoon to three counts of sexual assault without consent and one count of repeated aggravated sexual assault, all felonies. Each charge carries a possible maximum life sentence if Gallant is found guilty.
Tuesday's hearing was required within 24 business hours because Gallant was being held without bail in an adult facility. In Vermont, there are almost no options to house young defendants charged with serious crimes. The balance between the defendant’s rights and safety and the safety of the community often comes down to whether a defendant has a stable, safe place that a judge can confine them that doesn’t endanger both the victim and the community as a whole.
According to Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady, Gallant falls under the statute at age 18 and the hearing was required. Prosecutor Jared Bianchi argued unsuccessfully against including Gallant in the statute — and allowing the court to use discretion in where he is held — because of the crimes' seriousness and the possible life sentences they carry as a possible motivation to flee prosecution.
Defense attorney Frederick Bragdon, in arguing for a possible 24-hour curfew at Gallant's residence for his client, said he thought it unfair to Gallant to “dangle this possibility in front of him” in Vermont, where there is no ‘middle-ground’ place to put him except the general population of an adult jail.
“My client should not be punished because there is no appropriate place for him," Bragdon said.
According to a police affidavit, an assistant principal at Mt. Anthony Union High School informed the Department of Children and Families that Gallant made an audio recording in May apologizing to a victim for forcing her to have “non-consensual sex.” The victim's sister obtained the recording in a chat, then played the recording out loud in a classroom at MAUHS with Gallant sitting in the classroom.
The assaults allegedly occurred between June 2022 and continued into that fall, when Gallant allegedly raped the victim at his residence and again later that month at her residence. The last assault allegedly occurred in March 2023, when the victim’s sister awoke and went to the bathroom to find Gallant sexually assaulting the victim in her bathroom. After the attacks ended, Gallant allegedly stalked the victim at work.
A formal weight of evidence hearing, where testimony is given, and an appropriate placement after that evidence is decided, has yet to be scheduled.
Judge McDonald-Cady took the ‘interest of justice’ decision under advisement, promising a quick determination. For the time being, Gallant will remain incarcerated at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland.