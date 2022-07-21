MANCHESTER — The short story behind the opening Friday of “VitroVerse” at the Southern Vermont Arts Center is that the stately and historic Yester House is getting a new chandelier for the grand staircase in its front hall that will be part of the permanent collection.
The longer story is that the general public can not only come and view this grand light fixture, created by Townshend artist, glass blower and sculptor Robert DuGrenier, but buy a digital component of the work as well.
Two hundred of the 220 handblown glass planets adorning the chandelier will each have what’s known as an NFT, or nonfungible token — which is defined according to the artist’s press release as “a unique digital asset that represents a work of art of collectable.”
Buyers of DuGrenier’s planetary NFTs not only get to determine the color of the LED light that lights up their planet, but get to try their hands at creating their own glass planet at his studio.
“The whole concept behind the chandelier came about when I was actually making the glass,” said DuGrenier as he watched the light fixture being assembled at Yester House earlier this week. “It was so amazing because the colors that you see the glass now are totally different when they’re being made because they’re all glowing orange. I always wanted to capture that moment when the planet was in part of the process. As it cools, the colors then reveal themselves at 1200 degrees."
"Halfway through the process [I thought], 'Stop, I want those colors, because they look so beautiful," DuGrenier said. "That gave me the idea of, wow, maybe take a digital image of these and those would be sort of the thumbprint of what this piece looked like hot when it was being created — similar now of what is happening with the Webb telescope, seeing the beginning of stars and how black holes form.”
“I’ve been fascinated by the sun, moon and stars in the universe since I was little,” DuGrenier added.
Why the title “VitroVerse?" DuGrenier explains that “vitro” means “in glass” — and that’s the material he’s working in here. As for “Verse,” that applies both to the universe in the starry skies above and the metaverse found on our computer screens.
DuGrenier has been interested in the artistic possibilities of glass ever since he saw huge glass sculptures at the Czechoslovakian pavilion at Expo '67 in Montreal when he was 12. His work has long revealed his interest in “celestial objects.” He has worked on various projects from the redesign of the Statue of Liberty’s torch to a chandelier for Bill Gates’ library in Seattle to the Kids’ Choice awards handed out by Nickelodeon to limited edition perfume bottles for Donna Karan. He’s even created glass shells for hermit crabs.
Each of the glass “planets” weighs between 1 and 1.5 pounds. To gaze into one is like looking at the inner workings of the cosmos through the lens of a space telescope, such as the James Webb. Ribbons and swirls of color weave and swirl their way through the glass amid bubbles of various sizes. They look, in a way, like those old-fashioned paper weights one sometimes sees at resale or antique shops — or close-up views of those mysterious nebulas spied in deep space.
How much does a nonfungible token of one of these planets costs? The price is in cryptocurrency and fluctuates like the stock market. On Tuesday one of the NFTs was selling for the equivalent of $760. According to the art center’s website, you’ll need to have an Ethereum wallet and the planet through OpenSea.io. Six planet NFTs have been sold so far.
Why buy such an NFT?
“For a small investment you get to be a part of a piece that you can control in a museum,” he said. “It gives the person an ability to control the sculpture.”
DuGrenier said people are excited by the idea of collaborating on a work of art like this. He’s excited about that, too. And the NFTs look so good on the LED screens, he said. A photograph reflects light, he explained, while an LED screen lets light shine through the object.
“The glass is represented in a way that’s gorgeous,” DuGrenier said of the LED images. “I’m an object maker; I’m not a digital artist. But the representations of these are so luscious and beautiful that, to me, it had an equal value of something I really wanted to represent my art.”
Without its planets yet to be affixed, the chandelier had a wonderfully spiky starburst feel that’s very retro yet futuristic; you can imagine George Jetson with one just like it. But look at a rendering of the light fixture festooned with beautifully and intricately colored glass balls, and the chandelier takes on a softer, groovier tone, albeit with an inherent galactic scope.
“I’m sort of thinking of this, you know, as the beginning of the creation of a universe,” DuGrenier said. “The star’s exploded, and it’s created all these mini-planets that will go off and find their own galaxies.”
Visitors and would-be buyers need not crane their necks to study the chandelier’s glass planets in detail. Large LED panels mounted on the walls of one of Yester House’s galleries will display images of each. The same goes for the collection of larger glass planets that will be on display through Sept. 11. Buyers of these artworks will be able to take them home, DuGrenier said.
Friday’s opening reception will mark the opening of all the Yester House summer exhibitions: “Dwell: Home is Where the Art Is”; “MASKED, the Community Portrait Project”; and “VitroVerse.” The reception will run from 5 to 7 p.m. Refreshments will be served.
Southern Vermont Arts Center is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, telephone 802-362-1405 or go to svac.org.