WILMINGTON — A tractor-trailer truck traveling on Route 9 crashed into the Harriman Reservoir on Monday, injuring the driver, and prompting an underwater search and efforts to minimize environmental damage.
Det. Sasha Kondraski of the Wilmington Police Department said the operator went off the roadway into the water and was transported to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington by Deerfield Valley Rescue.
"We are currently beginning operations to try to remove the vehicle out of the water and continue our investigation," she said Monday morning.
Operations were underway to contain fluids from being released in the water. The truck, featuring a Price Chopper logo, went off the road near Old Route 9.
The victim was rescued by workers at High Country Marine.
"We were out putting our rental boats in and could hear him screaming in the water," said Mark Pedersen, owner of High Country Marine.
Pedersen said he and his staff drove boats over to help the man out of the water, using life jackets to keep him floating. They tried to keep him conscious until rescue personnel could arrive.
Pedersen said the victim had internal injuries, with sensitivity on his left side, and his legs were "banged up."
At about 10:48 a.m. Monday, a water rescue team from Walpole, N.H., started conducting a search for the cab of the tractor trailer unit.
"It's murky and oily so it's going to be a little bit of a challenge," Capt. Bryan Wetherby of the Walpole, N.H., Fire and Rescue Department said. "Plus, we aren't going to really be able to see down there by the looks of it. It's going to be more of a feel."
The Vermont State Hazardous Materials (HAZMAT) Response Team came to help with cleanup.
Kondraski said the cause of the crash is being investigated. Information is anticipated to be released in a news release.