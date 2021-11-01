To cast your ballot today on the proposal to bond $3.5 million to renovate the Spinelli Complex at Mount Anthony Union High School:
Legal voters of the NBGSD residing in North Bennington or in Shaftsbury District 1 vote at the North Bennington Village Office at 1 Depot Street from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Legal voters of the SVUESD residing in the Town of Bennington vote at the Bennington Fire House at 130 River Street from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Legal voters of the SVUESD residing in the Town of Pownal vote at the Pownal Center Firehouse from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Legal voters of the SVUESD residing in the Town of Shaftsbury, but not in District 1, vote at the Shaftsbury Town Office (Cole Hall) at 61 Buck Hill Road from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Legal voters of the SVUESD residing in the Town of Woodford vote at the Woodford Town Building on Route 9 from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.