Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

STAMFORD - Results were close in both the Select Board and School Board races in the Stamford election.

Clerk Lori Shepard said incumbent Select Board member Danial J. Potvin lost by a single vote for a two-year seat to challenger Pam Tworig, 188 votes to 187.

In a race for a three-year seat on the Stamford school board, Gary Bellows defeated Danielle Smith, 169 votes to 160.

It was unclear early Wednesday whether either losing candidate would request a recount.

In other results, Select Board member Michael Denault was re-elected to a three-year term without opposition. Also elected without opposition on the ballot were Betsy Parrington for a two-year school board seat; town and school moderator William Levine; collector of delinquent taxes Sally Bohl, and Cemetery Commission member Janice Farinon.

Tyna Senecal received 30 write-in votes for library trustee.

A total of 377 Stamford voters participated.

Jim Therrien writes for Vermont News and Media, including the Bennington Banner, Manchester Journal and Brattleboro Reformer. Email jtherrien@benningtonbanner.com

Reporter/editor

Jim Therrien reports for the three Vermont News and Media newspapers in Southern Vermont. He previously worked as a reporter and editor at the Berkshire Eagle, the Bennington Banner, the Springfield Republican, and the former North Adams Transcript.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.