STAMFORD - Results were close in both the Select Board and School Board races in the Stamford election.
Clerk Lori Shepard said incumbent Select Board member Danial J. Potvin lost by a single vote for a two-year seat to challenger Pam Tworig, 188 votes to 187.
In a race for a three-year seat on the Stamford school board, Gary Bellows defeated Danielle Smith, 169 votes to 160.
It was unclear early Wednesday whether either losing candidate would request a recount.
In other results, Select Board member Michael Denault was re-elected to a three-year term without opposition. Also elected without opposition on the ballot were Betsy Parrington for a two-year school board seat; town and school moderator William Levine; collector of delinquent taxes Sally Bohl, and Cemetery Commission member Janice Farinon.
Tyna Senecal received 30 write-in votes for library trustee.
A total of 377 Stamford voters participated.