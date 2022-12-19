BENNINGTON — A defendant who has six unresolved felony charges wanted to go home for Christmas. She did not get her wish.
Billie-Jean Rose Reynolds is a 31-year-old Bennington resident. She had her bail review hearing on Monday in Bennington Superior Court with Judge Howard A. Kalfus.
The hearing was for a crime Reynolds allegedly committed on Oct. 16 when she was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor charge for cocaine possession. She pleaded not guilty to all counts.
According to court documents, Reynolds allegedly entered a home to collect some of her belongings, and while she was there an altercation occurred. She assaulted a woman and held a large knife to her throat, and Reynolds threatened, “I should kill you.”
After she was taken into custody, officers found two grams of cocaine on her person. While Reynolds was being processed, an officer reported that she said, “I should have killed her.”
For this incident, Reynolds was held until her bail review hearing. At the hearing, Kalfus heard from defense attorney for the case Frederick C. Bragdon and prosecutor Jared Christophe Bianchi.
Bianchi asked the court to hold Reynolds on $50,000 cash bail or surety bond. He cited Reynolds’ prior felony charges, possible prison sentence, violations of her parole and her history of failing to appear at court.
Reynolds has nine failure to appear violations — the most recent occurring in 2015. Bragdon argued that the instances of failure to appear occurred several years ago, and that Reynolds was already released on conditions for her previous three unresolved cases.
Bragdon also said that Reynolds would not be able to afford the $50,000 bail because she only gets paid a small amount a month from disability.
Kalfus decided that “given the very serious nature of the allegations in this case,” $50,000 was appropriate. The judge also implemented two conditions that forbid Reynolds from being in possession of or using weapons or regulated substances.
Reynolds began to cry when her bail was set, and after the judge left the courtroom she was inconsolable.
“I just want to be home with my family for Christmas,” she said.
THE OTHER THREE CASES
Reynolds’ unresolved cases began in 2018 when she was 21 years old. On Dec. 4, 2018, she was taken into custody after she allegedly violated parole that stemmed from threatening a Department of Children and Families staff member.
Court documents state that — in addition to using vulgar language — Reynolds threatened to kill everyone involved in a particular DCF case if the staff didn’t comply with her wishes. After being told she would be reported for the comments, Reynolds said, “Go ahead. It’s not a threat, it’s a promise.”
She was charged with one felony, obstruction of justice, and the misdemeanor of criminal threatening.
In May of 2021, Reynolds was charged with aggravated stalking of a person under 16 years of age, stalking and four counts of violating conditions of release. The girl she was allegedly stalking was 14 years old.
According to the report, Reynolds would see the involved parties on the street and scream profanities, vulgar phrases and slurs — including the n-word — at the victims. She also contacted the teenager via cell phone.
In June of 2021, she was charged with first degree aggravated domestic assault with a weapon, aggravated stalking with a deadly weapon, negligent vehicle operation, disorderly conduct and petit larceny.
Reynolds allegedly intentionally struck a man with her car. To strike him, she drove in the wrong lane and blocked vehicle and pedestrian traffic. She also went into the man’s home and took clothing and personal belongings. The man said she left the home in an “uninhabitable” state.
In all four cases, Reynolds is facing six felonies, 10 misdemeanors, up to $89,500 in fines and up to 51 years imprisonment. Reynolds has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges listed above. As of the publishing of this article, Reynolds had not posted bail.