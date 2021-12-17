MONTPELIER — A memo issued by the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development Thursday urges Vermont businesses to up their game in preventing the spread of COVID-19.
Businesses are being asked to consider requiring employees to get vaccinated — or test regularly and wear masks except when eating or drinking — and to also think about vaccination or negative test policies for customers.
Agency Secretary Lindsay Kurrle said while no new restrictions are planned, the state is hoping businesses can again step up and protect workers, so that additional restrictions won’t be needed.
“Obviously, if things get significantly worse, we have to think about that,” Kurrle said. “Right now, we do not want to put restrictions on our employers.”
For now, the goal is, “Let’s provide people with the tools,” Kurrle said. “We feel strongly that vaccination is the way to go and certainly the boosters, too. This is our attempt to get people to try to come along.”
But legislative leaders are already pushing back, saying Gov. Phil Scott’s administration should be taking a more aggressive stand in protecting workers and preventing a holiday season spike.
“I believe that the governor and his administration should take steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our communities ahead of the holiday season, especially in light of the new omicron variant impacting states across the country,” House Speaker Jill Krowinski said.
The memo, issued by Kurrle on Thursday, also asked businesses to encourage vaccines and boosters and review safety protocols to prevent employee injuries requiring hospitalization. More information will be provided in a webinar to be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Kurrle said.
“I am sure you, like me, look forward to when COVID-19 is a distant memory. The reality is ... we know that the holiday season and winter weeks ahead are likely to be challenging,” Kurrle said in the memo. “Please join me in redoubling efforts to slow the spread, which will allow all of us to keep our doors wide open and the hospital system from being overwhelmed.”
The memo stressed that vaccines and boosters remain the best protection against serious COVID infections. It noted that fully vaccinated employees do not need to quarantine if they are identified as close contacts. It suggested regular testing for workers who can’t or won’t get vaccinated. And it pointed out the state’s success in increasing vaccination and booster rates among its workers.
Certain public facing businesses should consider proof of vaccination or negative test policies for customers, the memo added. It suggested bars, clubs and event spaces to consider asking customers 5 and older to provide proof of full vaccination, or a negative test within 24-hours.
“This policy is already in place at some businesses ... and can substantially increase vaccination rates and reduce community spread,” the memo said. “It also provides customers and employees with greater peace of mind.”
Reaction has varied so far, Kurrle said. “To be honest, the first call I got was from a person who said ‘wait a second, what’s coming next?’”
There are no planned additional restrictions at this time, she said.
Of the reaction so far, she said some employers are already preparing for the possibility that federal law will eventually require vaccinations. Other reactions vary from those who will prepare with misgivings to those who will only comply when forced, she said.
“What we don’t want to do is put restrictions on businesses and impact employees adversely,” Kurrle added. “[Workers] are the very people we’re trying to protect. We want to make sure they have a job and can put food on the table.”
As for Scott, spokesman Jason Maulucci said the governor agrees with President Joe Biden: “We have the tools we need to move forward, even in the face of whatever omicron brings: vaccines, boosters, testing and taking commonsense precautions like staying home when sick and wearing masks in public settings.”
The goal of the guidance and continuing conversations with business leaders “will be to further promote things we believe will help,” Maulucci said. “If the situation warrants it, the governor has demonstrated he is willing to make adjustments as necessary.”
Krowinski, in a prepared statement, said she plans to have the House committees of jurisdiction take testimony from public health officials “who have the knowledge and expertise to advise us on what policies should be enacted to ensure we do all that we can to protect Vermonters in all 14 counties.”
While the guidance might help, “I still believe a broader, statewide health and safety initiative should be put in place,” she said.