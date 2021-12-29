BENNINGTON — Considering the ups, downs and sudden changes that have marked her career in real estate and in life, Kathy Hoisington has more than rolled with the punches. She has landed squarely on her feet.
The longtime owner of Hoisington Realty recently transferred the business to her top sales agent, Kelley Mahar McCarthy, and the name has changed to reflect the new owner.
Hoisington currently is spending a third consecutive winter near Palm Beach, Fla. — this time not having to think about coming back to the office.
FELT A FAILURE
Reflecting in a interview on her younger self, Hoisington, now 78, said, “I felt like such a failure after high school … until I got into real estate.”
That didn’t happen overnight, she said.
First, Hoisington said she tried nursing, married her childhood sweetheart, John O’Donnell, moved to New York City for a while, returned to Bennington, had a child and became divorced.
“We never should have gotten married,” she said of O'Donnell.
Then a single mother, with daughter Mari O’Donnell, Hoisington worked at other jobs until she landed a position with Bill Hoisington’s real estate firm, which was established in 1969.
Soon afterward, she said, Hoisington told her he was going to Florida for three weeks, essentially leaving her in charge of the office.
“Somehow, I survived,” she said.
MARRIED, WIDOWED
Over the next couple of years, she closely watched how her boss handled real estate sales, before starting to sell property herself.
In the early 1970s, their relationship also grew closer, she said, and Hoisington eventually asked her to marry him. That’s what they did, in 1974.
Tragically, she said she was married in October and widowed in December, when her new husband died at 47 of a heart attack. Hoisington found herself on her own and running the business at age 32.
She went to the Hoisington Realty Christmas party as a widow.
“I was now scared to death,” Hoisington said. “I thought, ‘What am I going to do?’ But I couldn’t run, so I put my head down and kept going.”
ADMIRED MRS. CLEAVER
Hoisington said she always admired the women of her generation who, like June Cleaver on the “Leave it to Beaver” 1950s TV show, were stay-at-home mothers who got to spend more time with their children.
She said many women she knew were able to drop out of the business world after having children, or interrupted their careers to stay at home.
In business, Hoisington said she felt “like the token woman” for many years, as she also became a prominent figure involved with organizations like the Chamber of Commerce and Bennington County Industrial Corp., and served on a number of corporate boards.
After a while, she said, stay-at-home moms began to tell her “how much they admired me” for her career successes, which coincided with a then-emerging shift in the assumed roles for women.
Over the years, she became the first woman to serve as president of the Bennington Rotary Club; received an honorary degree from Southern Vermont College, which selected her as commencement speaker in 1998; and served on the boards of the Bennington Museum, United Counseling Service, BCIC, Southwestern Vermont Health Care, and two banking institutions.
Asked about some of the major real estate deals she was involved in, Hoisington said she’s proud of her suggestion while on the BCIC board to offer a property owner a life tenancy in a land sale, which cleared a hurdle for the Shields Drive Industrial Park, now renamed Maneely Corporate Park.
She also recalled handling pro bono a property sale for the Project Against Violent Encounters organization.
“I’ve always had a penchant for helping single women in distress,” she said.
JUDAIC STUDIES
Hoisington married again, after meeting her next husband — a professor at the State University of New York at Albany.
They met during a course he taught, which Hoisington said attracted her because of a long-standing interest in learning about different religions.
She said that’s partly because she’d grown up in an Irish Catholic family toward the end of an era when ethnic groups — even among French, Irish, Italian, Polish or other Catholics — tended to stay and marry within their own circles.
Hoisington was married for 25 years to Jerome Eckstein, who was considered instrumental in the creation of SUNY Albany’s Judaic studies program. He died at 83 in 2009.
VERMONT IS HOME
Hoisington said she’ll probably spend much of her time in the Wellington, Fla., area, but since she’s from the fourth generation of her family in Bennington, “there’s a side of me that says that’s home.”
She was married again in 2019 to Ted S. Gladstone, whose Gladstone Development Corp. developed the Home Depot center in Bennington, and developed or managed numerous other projects in several states.
Hoisington said their families became friends over the years, and they decided to get married after Gladstone’s wife died.
HORSES
“My real life has always been about animals, and horses were a large part of that,” Hoisington said.
She started riding in dressage competitions during her 20s, stopped for many years while running her business, then began riding again in her 50s. At 75, she decided it was the right age to stop riding.
But she can still indulge her love of horses during her time in Florida.
Wellington, she said, is internationally known for both polo and equestrian training, and it attracts potential Olympians and other riders from around the world.