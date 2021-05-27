BENNINGTON — Area residents, Bennington Recreation Center staff members; local youth, public officials and others gathered Wednesday afternoon to discuss ideas for enhancing the green space beside the center on Gage Street.
The town has received a Recreational Facilities grant from the state to enclose the green space along the street with new fencing, and an Animating Infrastructure grant from the Vermont Arts Council to support development of the space with art and storytelling features.
“Rec Center neighbors and youth in the YMCA programs shared some great ideas about enhancing the green space with more landscaping, play zones, a shade structure, artwork, and a picnic area,” said town Community Development Director Shannon Barsotti.
She said existing and new fencing could also incorporate storytelling with historic photos of the neighborhood and Morgan Spring.
The ideas and sketches shared are being compiled into a summary by Kate Cooper, of MSK Engineers, prior to planning for the next steps in the grant-funded project, which will be discussed at future meetings, Barsotti said.
Cooper led the outdoor event on the green, which focused on the spatial programming possibilities within the space.
Matthew Perry, of the Vermont Arts Exchange, attended to talk about possible art installations.