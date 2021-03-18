'I'm what this guy has': An SVMC doctor reflects on treating Vt.'s first COVID-19 patient

Early in 2021, VPR reporters began reaching out to family members of Vermonters who died after contracting COVID-19. This is the second in a series of stories about their lives and what they left behind. Watch VPR.org for three more stories throughout the week. Find stories and memories of those lost from their loved ones, at https://app.vpr.org/covid-19/ . This story originally appeared on the VPR.org website, www.vpr.org .