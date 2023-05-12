BENNINGTON — The words “Road Work Ahead” and “Be Prepared to Stop” will likely be imprinted on the minds of commuters and visitors over the next several months, as state highway projects roll out in Bennington County.
Amy Tatko, director of Communications and Public Outreach with the Vermont Agency of Transportation, said highway projects making single-lane traffic a common occurrence are underway along Route 7 and Route 279 in the Bennington area.
Separately bid projects in three highway sections will include fine milling of existing asphalt, surface preparation and paving. In addition, the agency will repair and replace damaged guardrails and remove built-up shoulder berms to improve drainage.
ROUTE 7
Work began in Pownal and Bennington this month and includes replacing culverts that run under Route 7 and work along the shoulders of the highway. Construction flaggers are out, directing drivers to stop or to proceed in the lane still open.
The project involves improvements along a 10.1-mile section of Route 7.
According to a notice from VTrans, “Contractors will continue to replace culverts along U.S. 7 between the Bennington village and Massachusetts/Vermont border. Another crew will be working in this area as well widening [highway] shoulders.”
The work on Route 7 to the south will extend from Williamstown, Mass., to the vicinity of Park Lawn Cemetery in Bennington.
The $4.7 million project, undertaken by general contractor Peckham Road Corp., is considered “preventative maintenance” activity, according to information posted on the VTrans website, and will be “constructed in an effort to keep the condition of the roadway in generally good shape.”
Work will include fine milling of the asphalt to a depth of three-quarters of an inch, which will be followed by paving with a three-quarters inch “layer of bonded wearing course.”
Additionally, some guardrail work will be performed to repair and replace damaged sections to bring full runs into compliance with the current standards, according to the VTrans website.
The highway corridor also will be evaluated for the installation of centerline rumble strips, to be installed where the speed limit is 45 mph or greater, the pavement width is 14 feet in both directions and the traffic volume exceeds 1,500 vehicles per day.
The rumble strips will be stopped at town highway intersections “and anywhere that a residence falls within 100 feet of centerline. In these cases, the [strips] will be stopped and resumed 100 feet from either corner of the residence,” according to the agency.
ROUTE 279
For motorists heading toward New York state from Bennington, work area signs and flaggers also will await this construction season.
A guardrail crew “will continue to work west toward the New York/Vermont border,” the agency said. “They will turn at the border and work the eastbound side later in the week. A crew will come in later in the week to pave in the curb areas where removal took place along VT 279.”
The $4.4 million project, also under contractor Peckham Road Corp., will likewise include milling of the pavement and resurfacing, along with road shoulder work and installation of rumble strips.
ROUTE 7 NORTH
In addition, a $2.3 million project under Peckham Road Corp. will undertake similar preventative maintenance on Route 7 going north from the vicinity of Veterans Memorial Drive to the Rice Lane intersection.
The expected completion date for the highway projects is August 2024.